Arizona State football single-game tickets for Pac-12 play on sale

Jul 27, 2023, 1:42 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm

Elijhah Badger, Arizona State football...

Wide receiver Elijhah Badger #2 of the Arizona State Sun Devils is unable make a reception during the second half of the NCAAF game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Sun Devil Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Single-game tickets for the Arizona State Sun Devils’ Pac-12 football schedule are on sale as of Thursday, the school announced.

ASU will kick off conference play by hosting the USC Trojans on Sept. 23. The Trojans, led by potential top 2024 NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams, finished the 2022 season ranked 12th in the nation and are playing their final season in the conference before a move to the Big Ten.

The next home game in Tempe, on Oct. 7, will feature the Sun Devils facing a Colorado Buffaloes team that on Thursday got approval form its board of regents to depart the Pac-12 after the 2023-24 academic year.

RELATED STORIES

The rest of the conference home slate includes games against Washington State, Oregon and the rival Arizona Wildcats. ASU will also host Southern Utah to open the season on Aug. 31, then welcome Oklahoma State and Fresno State before jumping into Pac-12 play.

Sun Devil fans can purchase ASU single-game tickets here.

Arizona State also offers mini-plans of two or more games that start at $99.

2023 Arizona State football schedule

Thursday, Aug. 31

Southern Utah at Arizona State – 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Saturday: Sept. 9

Oklahoma State at Arizona State – 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday: Sept. 16

Fresno State vs. Arizona State – 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sat., Sept 23

USC at Arizona State

Sat. Sept. 30 

Arizona State at California

Sat., Oct. 7

Colorado at Arizona State

BYE

Sat., Oct. 21

Arizona State at Washington

Sat., Oct. 28

Washington State at Arizona State

Sat., Nov. 4

Arizona State at Utah

Sat., Nov. 11

Arizona State at UCLA

Sat., Nov. 18

Oregon at Arizona State

Sat., Nov. 25

Arizona at Arizona State

Arizona State Football

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes, Big 12...

Arizona Sports

Colorado regents approve Buffs to leave Pac-12 for Big 12 after 2023-24

The Colorado Board of Regents on Thursday approved the Colorado Buffaloes to join the Big 12 conference after the 2023-24 school year.

18 hours ago

George Kliavkoff, Pac-12 commissioner...

Arizona Sports

Reports: Pac-12 calls meeting as Big 12 preps to accept Colorado

Pac-12 leaders have called for a meeting Thursday to discuss the Colorado Buffaloes' potential conference move to the Big 12.

18 hours ago

Wide receiver Elijhah Badger #2 of the Arizona State Sun Devils runs with the ball after a catch in...

Wills Rice

ASU football to attack 2023’s ‘clean slate’ with versatility

Arizona State football is looking at the 2023 season as a "clean slate" with an almost entirely new staff and players taking the field.

18 hours ago

Coloraod head football coach Deion Sanders...

Arizona Sports

Colorado reportedly in talks about leaving Pac-12 for Big 12

The Colorado Buffaloes are in talks to depart for the Big 12, reports ESPN's Pete Thamel. How would that change the Pac-12?

2 days ago

Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Arizona in ...

Wills Rice

New-look Sun Devil football will lean on established leaders in 2023

The Arizona State Sun Devils are inching toward the 2023 season with an overhaul of the staff and roster, but a few familiar faces remain.

3 days ago

Arizona State defensive end #91 Michael Matus during a college football game between the Colorado B...

Wills Rice

ASU DE Michael Matus 100% healthy, ready to complete unfinished business

ASU DE Michael Matus was unsure if he would ever play football again after an ACL tear but is ready for the unfinished business.

4 days ago

