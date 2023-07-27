Single-game tickets for the Arizona State Sun Devils’ Pac-12 football schedule are on sale as of Thursday, the school announced.

ASU will kick off conference play by hosting the USC Trojans on Sept. 23. The Trojans, led by potential top 2024 NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams, finished the 2022 season ranked 12th in the nation and are playing their final season in the conference before a move to the Big Ten.

The next home game in Tempe, on Oct. 7, will feature the Sun Devils facing a Colorado Buffaloes team that on Thursday got approval form its board of regents to depart the Pac-12 after the 2023-24 academic year.

The rest of the conference home slate includes games against Washington State, Oregon and the rival Arizona Wildcats. ASU will also host Southern Utah to open the season on Aug. 31, then welcome Oklahoma State and Fresno State before jumping into Pac-12 play.

Sun Devil fans can purchase ASU single-game tickets here.

Arizona State also offers mini-plans of two or more games that start at $99.

2023 Arizona State football schedule

Thursday, Aug. 31

Southern Utah at Arizona State – 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Saturday: Sept. 9

Oklahoma State at Arizona State – 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday: Sept. 16

Fresno State vs. Arizona State – 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sat., Sept 23

USC at Arizona State

Sat. Sept. 30

Arizona State at California

Sat., Oct. 7

Colorado at Arizona State

BYE

Sat., Oct. 21

Arizona State at Washington

Sat., Oct. 28

Washington State at Arizona State

Sat., Nov. 4

Arizona State at Utah

Sat., Nov. 11

Arizona State at UCLA

Sat., Nov. 18

Oregon at Arizona State

Sat., Nov. 25

Arizona at Arizona State

Follow @AZSports