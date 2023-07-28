Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Is the Pac-12 done? What’s next for ASU?

Jul 28, 2023, 2:14 PM

Pac-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium...

The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

(AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis react to the huge news: Colorado is returning to the Big 12 and leaving the Pac-12.

What does the Buffaloes’ move to the Big 12 mean for the future of the Pac-12? Should Arizona State follow Colorado to the Big 12?

There’s also debate as to whether the Arizona Wildcats or ASU is a more appealing school for the Big 12 to add.

The guys move on from conference realignment talk to a discussion on Arizona State football’s upcoming season, including the return of defensive lineman Michael Matus and what it means for the Sun Devil defense in 2023. Then, they debate the quarterback battle going on between incumbent Trenton Bourguet, Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne and highly-touted freshman Jaden Rashada.

After their conversation on the ASU quarterback situation, they discuss a former Sun Devil star baseball player making his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates and a current ASU swimming star, Leon Marchand, breaking a world record held by Michael Phelps.

