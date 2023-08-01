TEMPE — The Arizona State Sun Devils completed their second day with shells (helmets and shoulder pads) of fall camp on Tuesday in blistering heat.

The biggest question heading into camp is the quarterback battle and who will win the starting job between four faces.

Returner Trenton Bourguet, Norte Dame transfer Drew Pyne, BYU transfer Jacob Conover and freshman Jaden Rashada all split time in the limited portion of team sessions. But, head coach Kenny Dillingham has not made any indications he will announce a starter soon.

The team consisting of new players and staff were all shaking off some cobwebs, missing a few passes on out routes, walking instead of running in between drills and a few missed assignments that led to players doing pushups, as expected on Day 2.

“We are not very good, but we are much better than we were in spring,” Dillingham said on offensive execution.

“To say I am happy. … I am satisfied. We are starting to get it, make some checks and are on it. Defensively we are communicating, but sometimes it doesn’t get to the other side of the field and the seam runs free. We have to get a lot better on communicating on both sides of the ball.”

Dillingham mentioned he wants his team to be a smart football team because they are communicating with each other when the coaches are yelling at them, but he needs the players to be quicker and recognize that on their own.

One thing that has remained constant is the battle between No. 1 corner Ro Torrence and No. 1 wideout Elijhah Badger, two of the best players in the conference at their respective positions.

“Iron sharpens iron,” Torrence said.

“It makes us a lot better because I do not think they are going to see another corner like me the whole season. I guard a lot of different receivers like the short guys, tall, shifty, more quicker and faster guys. It’s about who you are going up against and knowing their weakness. Knowing that, I make them better and make myself better.”

Dillingham said Torrence has taken a major step in leadership not only within his position group, but when he does something, the defense follows.

“Doing the right thing,” Torrence said. ” We always say ‘Don’t be that guy.’ Don’t be the guy missing a meal, missing a meeting, doing the right things like being on time and being a good teammate.”

Pac-12 distraction

Despite Colorado’s recent exodus from the Pac-12 for the Big 12 and the two Arizona schools’ rumored interest, Dillingham said he is quite unbothered by the chatter.

“When i get in football mode, and this will sound so cliche, I could give a crap about anything but our football team,” Dillingham said.

“I literally woke up, texted 87 kids in the 2025 class this morning, I called seven on my way to work, I looked at the script, I met with the staff, we went to meetings, we came out here, I will shower and eat, meet with our players, team meetings and repeat.”