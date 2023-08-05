Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CHARACTER COUNTS

Ishbia’s $30 million donation to Michigan State football gets rave reviews

Aug 5, 2023, 2:56 PM

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, former Michigan State players Mateen Cleaves, left, and Ma...

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, former Michigan State players Mateen Cleaves, left, and Mat Ishbia laugh as they are introduced with Michigan State's 2000 national championship team during halftime of the Michigan State-Florida NCAA college basketball game, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Two years after announcing he was donating more than $30 million to the Michigan State University Athletic department, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s cash is exciting the school’s athletes.

The 65,000-square-foot Tom Izzo Football Building includes a new indoor field, a new weight room and a cafeteria for all student-athletes.

All past and present Michigan State sports programs and student-athletes will also have the opportunity to benefit from the advent of the Spartan For Life Fund, another idea of Ishbia. The fund is designed to launch and enhance their post-sports careers.

RELATED STORIES

“From the first day he joined our basketball team and in the years following, I’ve watched Mat continue to make an impact for the betterment of others, taking the lessons he learned at Michigan State and instilling them in his company,” Izzo said in a statement in 2021 announcing the donation. “Every day, as a member of the team, Mat wanted to improve himself and others around him, knowing that on every successful team, just as in business, everyone has a part to play. He has never relented that attitude.”

According to MLive.com, of Ishbia’s $32 million donation to MSU in February 2021, $20 million was earmarked for expansion of the football facilities and named after Izzo, the Hall of Fame basketball coach whom he played for from 1999-2002. Other donors and the university made up the difference for the total $78 million price tag for the facility.

Completion of the facility is anticipated this fall.

character counts

Character Counts is a registered trademark of the Josephson Institute.

Character Counts

Injured Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks on before the NFL game between the Ari...

Delaney Penn

Kyler Murray takes underprivileged students back-to-school shopping

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and his family surprised four local underprivileged children with a back-to-school shopping spree on Monday.

9 days ago

Adam Wainwright (St. Louis Cardinals Twitter photo)...

Character Counts

D-backs send off Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright with check to charity

Before Wednesday's game St. Louis, the D-backs donated to Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright's charity, Big League Impact.

10 days ago

Brittney Griner takes a photo with young athletes from Valley of the Sun YMCA youth basketball and ...

Stephen Gugliociello

Mercury working to ensure next generation of women hoopsters

The team announced Monday that it is continuing its partnership with Valley of the Sun YMCA and CPLC to help young girls who want to hoop.

19 days ago

(Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)...

Tom Kuebel

Arizona Coyotes prospects to host street hockey event in Scottsdale

Arizona Coyotes players will take a brief pause in training during the 2023 Development Camp to mix it up with fans in a round of street hockey.

26 days ago

(Arizona Cardinals Photo)...

Wills Rice

Cardinals to send students to nation’s capital for 2nd year

The Cardinals announced the team will send 260 high school students to Washington D.C. for the 2nd annual Civics Matters Arizona program.

2 months ago

(Arizona Diamondbacks Twitter photo)...

Wills Rice

D-backs celebrate Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera with check to charity

The Arizona Diamondbacks honored the legendary career of Detroit Tigers 3B Miguel Cabrera on Saturday with a check to his foundation.

2 months ago

Ishbia’s $30 million donation to Michigan State football gets rave reviews