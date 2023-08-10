Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU local transfer WR Jake Smith denied eligibility for 2023 by NCAA

Aug 10, 2023, 3:28 PM

Jake Smith #7 of the Texas Longhorns catches a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter against th...

Jake Smith #7 of the Texas Longhorns catches a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 07, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

Arizona State was delivered a major blow when the NCAA announced local wideout Jake Smith was denied eligibility and will not play for the Sun Devils this season.

Smith has been attending his third school (Texas and USC) since 2019. He played the 2019-20 seasons at Texas but was declared a medical non-counter at USC due to a foot injury in 2021 and did not play a snap for the Trojans.

The medical non-counter would not allow Smith to play again at USC until he transferred to a new school, according to Sun Devil Source’s Chris Karpman.

RELATED STORIES

Karpman notes the NCAA’s ruling appears to be because it is Smith’s third school prior to graduating, something the association has been staunch on, but that the wideout is in a unique position because he had to transfer from USC if he wanted to play again. He has not played football since 2020.

The NCAA reportedly backdated transfer rulings and updated the rules after Smith had transferred to Arizona State, according to Fox Sports’ George Wrighster.

Smith had shined throughout the Sun Devils’ fall camp, looking to form one of the strongest position rooms on the team with Elijhah Badger and Xavier Guillory.

He attended Scottsdale’s Notre Dame high school where he was named the 2018 National Gatorade Player of the Year and was the 69th-ranked recruit in his class, according to Rivals.

He struggled to find his footing with Texas, appearing in 20 games over the two years and hauled in 48 balls for 568 yards and a respectable nine touchdowns.

Additionally, the NCAA made the same ruling for star North Carolina wideout transfer Devontez Walker.

Arizona State Football

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes speaks inside one of the premium spaces inside renovate...

Associated Press

Beavers, Cougars scramble as Pac-12 cohorts flee conference

Washington State and Oregon State appear to be the big losers in the destabilization of the Pac-12 that’s on the brink of collapse.

2 days ago

Morgantown, West Virginia. WVU football...

Arizona Sports

ASU’s Ray Anderson apologizes to WVU for Morgantown comments

Ray Anderson, the Arizona State VP for university athletics, apologized for a comment he made in jest about Morgantown, West Virginia.

2 days ago

Arizona State Sun Devils athletic director Ray Anderson looks on before the college football game b...

Dan Bickley

Arizona State’s move to Big 12 brings security to program’s future

Arizona State is joining a conference that has turned a significant corner after sustaining the loss of its top two programs.

2 days ago

Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the first half...

Associated Press

Wagons East? Cal, Stanford in talks to join ACC after several teams leave Pac-12

ACC presidents and chancellors held a conference call Tuesday but took no action on West Coast expansion with California and Stanford.

3 days ago

ASU texas tech...

Arizona Sports

ASU, Arizona face greater distances to new Big 12 opponents

Looking at the distances and recent history between Arizona State, Arizona and their future Big 12 opponents.

3 days ago

George Kliavkoff...

Associated Press

Pac-12’s failures to adapt to changing media landscape led to downfall

The late Saturday night window for football remains an intriguing spot, but ESPN and Fox weren't willing to pay what the Pac-12 was seeking.

4 days ago

ASU local transfer WR Jake Smith denied eligibility for 2023 by NCAA