That stinks! Skunk halts Springfield Cardinals baseball game for quick stroll

Aug 12, 2023, 3:06 PM

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

Well, we have seen cats on the field and bees in the outfield, but have you seen a skunk on the warning track?

In Saturday’s Springfield Cardinals game, the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, the game was stopped because a furry critter was roaming the outfield.

Its snow white color emerged from right field before circling half of the warning track.

The potentially stinky problem awaiting to happen tried to sneak into a floor board in the outfield as the bright lights and loud noise were surely frightening.

How the skunk managed to get on the field, well that is still the mystery of the night.

Maybe he got a ticket to the wrong Cardinals? St. Louis is just three hours down the road from the stadium in Missouri.

After it was shepherded to an open gate in right field, the crowd gave a standing ovation. Whether it was for the grounds crew for resuming the game, or for the skunk, that’s your call.

