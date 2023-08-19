Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Mercury sign Ashley Joens to hardship contract with Griner, Peddy out vs. Liberty

Aug 18, 2023, 6:15 PM | Updated: 6:38 pm

Ashley Joens...

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Ashley Joens pose for photos after Joens was drafted 19th overall by the Dallas Wings during the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Mercury signed former Iowa State standout Ashley Joens to a hardship contract ahead of Friday’s home game against the New York Liberty, the team announced.

The Mercury will be down bigs Brittney Griner and Megan Gustafson, who are in the WNBA’s health and safety protocol. Guard Shey Peddy, meanwhile, remains in concussion protocol after getting stretchered off the court on Aug. 5.

Phoenix also added forward Liz Dixon to a hardship contract on Thursday to fill in the roster.

Joens was a second-round pick during the 2023 draft by the Dallas Wings but only played 14 minutes across nine games. She was let go and picked up by the Las Vegas Aces for two games earlier this month.

RELATED STORIES

The guard was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2022-23 for the Cyclones and an AP Third Team All-American after scoring 21.6 points per game with 9.7 rebounds. She finished her tenure as Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer, and the program made four NCAA Tournament appearances in her five seasons.

A hardship contract allows WNBA organizations to find short-term fill-ins when their roster falls below 10 active players due to injury or illness.

“Our message to our players is just next woman up, this is an opportunity for someone to step up and show what they have,” interim head coach Nikki Blue said pregame. “I’m very confident in everyone on our team … Now, we just have to go out there and execute.”

The Mercury face the Liberty at 7 p.m. Friday night at Footprint Center and then host the Indiana Fever Sunday at 3 p.m.

Phoenix has won three of its last five games entering the weekend slate.

Phoenix Mercury

Maui...

Character Counts

Mercury’s Diana Taurasi, Penny Taylor donate 10K to Maui relief efforts

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi and former player Penny Taylor are donating $10,000 to help recovery efforts in Maui.

19 hours ago

Brittney Griner...

Arizona Sports

Mercury’s Brittney Griner, Megan Gustafson enter health and safety protocol

Mercury All-Star center Brittney Griner and and reserve big Megan Gustafson entered the WNBA's health and safety protocol.

2 days ago

Head coach Nikki Blue of the Phoenix Mercury. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Mercury cannot complete 2nd half comeback in loss to Storm

The Seattle Storm nearly blew a 16-point halftime lead before they pulled away for an 81-71 win Sunday over the Phoenix Mercury.

6 days ago

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi throws out the first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Ari...

Arizona Sports

Diana Taurasi, wearing jersey No. 10,000, throws first pitch at Arizona Diamondbacks game

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi threw out the first pitch at the Diamondbacks vs. Padres game on Friday night at Chase Field.

7 days ago

Head coach Nikki Blue of the Phoenix Mercury. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Mercury set WNBA record with 45 1st-quarter points, hold off Sun

The Mercury set a WNBA record for points in a quarter with 45 in the first before holding off the short-handed Sun for a 90-84 win.

8 days ago

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury warms up before the game against the Atlanta Dream at Ga...

Associated Press

Mercury top Mystics, Griner becomes franchise’s leading rebounder

Diana Taurasi and Moriah Jefferson each scored 15 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics.

11 days ago

Mercury sign Ashley Joens to hardship contract with Griner, Peddy out vs. Liberty