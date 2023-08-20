Close
Mercury’s Brittney Griner remains out in health and safety protocol vs. Fever

Aug 20, 2023, 6:45 AM

Brittney Griner...

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury warms up before the game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on June 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Mercury announced center Brittney Griner will miss a second straight game Sunday against the Indiana Fever while in the WNBA’s health and safety protocol.

Griner was absent for the Mercury’s 85-63 loss at Footprint Center on Friday against the New York Liberty. Michaela Onyenwere jumped into the starting lineup as Phoenix went smaller without its leading scorer.

Guard Shey Peddy was ruled out for her fifth straight game while in concussion protocol, while reserve big Megan Gustafson is available after she was in the health and safety protocol on Friday.

Peddy was back on the bench supporting the team on Friday less than two weeks after getting stretchered off the court on Aug. 5.

“Still no timeline yet, but she is constantly getting better,” interim head coach Nikki Blue said after Friday’s game.

“It was great to see her get outside of the house and be here at the game and being able to tolerate everything that was going on. Shey Peddy is a huge part of our team. As much as I love her on the bench and she is great in the huddles, I cannot wait until she gets back on to the court.”

The Mercury will look to snap a two-game skid on Sunday short-handed against a Fever squad that earned a 72-71 victory over Phoenix earlier this month.

“As far as frustration goes, it is a difficult time,” Blue said. “We don’t have our entire team. Our coaching staff’s message to our players is that we have to fight and rally together.”

Tip off at Footprint Center is at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Mercury only have three more home games in the regular season after Sunday’s matchup.

