ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Some experts predict Arizona, and even Arizona State, to make bowl games

Aug 23, 2023, 9:44 AM

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State head coach at Pac-12 media day...

Head Coach Kenny Dillingham of the Arizona State Sun Devils speaks with the media at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

(Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Pac-12 projects to be a competitive conference in the top half, with five teams ranked in The Associated Press’ top 25 poll heading into the 2023 season.

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats are at different points in their program evolutions, but they are nonetheless projected to finish in the bottom five of the league if you’re to believe the Pac-12 preseason media poll. Arizona was eighth in the preseason rankings, with ASU expected to finish 10th.

But nationally, there is hope that not only the Wildcats in Jedd Fisch’s third year could be more competitive.

Even first-year Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham has a believer or two — at least among those who go through the prediction process of every single bowl game.

Here’s a peek at the more fresh college football bowl predictions ahead of Week 0 games.

Arizona, Arizona State make some college football bowl predictions

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl — Baylor vs. Arizona

247 Sports’ Brandon Crawford

LA Bowl — San Diego State vs. Arizona

Here is a team in the Pac-12 that does not get enough attention, but it deserves some. Arizona lost WR1 Dorian Singer to USC in the portal, but the Wildcats do welcome back their top touchdown scorer in running back Michael Wiley and this offense is going to be capable of scoring a lot of points. They press the issue on that side of the football.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl — Duke vs. Arizona

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl — UCF vs. Arizona State

College Football News

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl — Arizona vs. Nebraska

Some experts predict Arizona, and even Arizona State, to make bowl games