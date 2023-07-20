Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State, Arizona football near bottom of 2023 Pac-12 preseason media poll

Jul 20, 2023, 1:30 PM

Arizona State and Arizona football...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Pac-12 preseason media poll for football dropped on Friday. The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils came in eighth and 10th, respectively.

The Sun Devils enter 2023 looking to change the narrative surrounding the program under first-year head coach and local product Kenny Dillingham. The Wildcats meanwhile hope to continue the positive trajectory the football team is on under head coach Jedd Fisch, who enters Year 3 on the job.

A full look at the 2023 poll:

2023 Pac-12 preseason media poll

1. USC (25 first-place votes)
2. Washington (four)
3. Utah (six)
4. Oregon (one)
5. Oregon State
6. UCLA
7. Washington State
8. Arizona
9. California
10. Arizona State
11. Colorado
12. Stanford

Arizona State Sun Devils

With the Herm Edwards era and a 3-9 finish in 2022 a thing of the past, the Sun Devils turn the page with Dillingham and Co. leading the charge.

RELATED STORIES

But while the direction of ASU has changed, there still is clearly work to be done if the Sun Devils want to return to relevancy sooner than later.

Among the biggest question marks surrounding the team centers around who will get the starting nod at quarterback.

As of Friday, that competition includes Trenton Bourguet, Drew Pyne, Jacob Conover and Jaden Rashada, who heads to Tempe as the seventh-ranked QB recruit in the nation for 2023.

Rashada is highly touted, but it’s Bourguet who brings familiarity to the position having played the past three seasons for ASU. Last season was by far his best showing as a Sun Devil behind 1,490 passing yards and 11 touchdowns on 71.4% passing.

During the spring game this offseason, Bourguet was one of the top ASU standouts.

Conover and Pyne are also in the mix following their transfers from BYU and Notre Dame, respectively.

Arizona Wildcats

After beginning the Fisch era with a 1-11 record in Year 1, the Wildcats responded with a four-win improvement (5-7) last season.

And unlike the Sun Devils, the Wildcats have a good idea of who is getting the ball at quarterback in Jayden de Laura.

De Laura enters his second year in Tucson after completing 62.5% of his passes for 3,685 yards and 25 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

And on the other side of de Laura’s passes more times than not will be wide receiver and local product Jacob Cowing, who is coming off a 1,000-yard season and seven scores in 2022.

Cowing was not only named an All-Pac-12 Conference Second Teamer for offense, he cracked the second team for special team specialists.

Arizona State Football

ASU football...

Arizona Sports

ASU football reveals preview of new home uniforms

The Arizona State football team appears to be mixing old school with modern looks on its latest home uniforms. 

2 days ago

Pac-12 logo...

Arizona Sports

Report: Pac-12 conference garnering new interest in search for TV deal

The Pac-12 is seeing new powers enter the conversation when it comes to securing a new TV deal, per The Athletic's Stewart Mandel.

3 days ago

Ro Torrence...

Arizona Sports

Sun Devils shut out of preseason All-Pac-12 football teams; Wildcats get 2 in

No Arizona State Sun Devils made the preseason All-Pac-12 football teams as voted on by members of the media.

3 days ago

(Screenshot/Sun Devil Football Twitter)...

Wills Rice

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham ‘not interested in publicity stunt’ recruits

"I want the Valley to support people that choose to be here. I want the city to wrap around this team and use this team," Dillingham said.

3 days ago

(Sire Gaines Twitter photo)...

Wills Rice

ASU football lands 3-star athlete Sire Gaines out of California

ASU and head coach Kenny Dillingham landed a commit from three-star athlete Sire Gaines out of the 2024 class on Saturday.

4 days ago

Kenny Dillingham, ASU football head coach...

Arizona Sports

State of the Sun Devils: Why is Arizona football out-recruiting Arizona State?

The State of the Sun Devils on Wednesday dived into the recruiting efforts of both ASU and Arizona football programs.

8 days ago

Arizona State, Arizona football near bottom of 2023 Pac-12 preseason media poll