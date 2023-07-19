Close
ASU football reveals preview of new home uniforms

Jul 19, 2023, 3:15 PM

(Twitter Photo/@ASUFootball) (Twitter Photo/@ASUFootball) (Twitter Photo/@ASUFootball) (Twitter Photo/@ASUFootball)

The Arizona State football team appears to be mixing old school with modern looks on its latest home uniforms.

ASU dropped a teaser of the new maroon and gold home jerseys Wednesday with four close-up shots.

The most revealing showed the numbers outlined in white, a throwback to ASU’s look in the past before it turned to black outlines.

The numbers were outlined in white from Danny White’s era to Jake Plummer to Rudy Carpenter.

The facemask was also white, unique for an ASU home look. The face masks have typically been maroon or gold in recent seasons with certain alternate exceptions.

A feature seen on many of the newest renditions of the uniform remains with the black outline of the Arizona state flag on the maroon jersey.

The Sun Devils will assuredly break out several looks by Adidas in Tempe this upcoming season. They have plenty of games to show off with eight at Sun Devil Stadium, starting Aug. 31 against Southern Utah in the season opener.

Their second game is a blackout night against Oklahoma State, while the Pac-12 opener vs. USC will be a maroon monsoon on Sept. 23.

ASU football reveals preview of new home uniforms