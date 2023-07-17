ASU football lands 3-star athlete Sire Gaines out of California

The Arizona State Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham landed a commit from three-star athlete Sire Gaines out of the 2024 class on Saturday.

Gaines is ranked as a top 70 athlete out of California and is the No. 94 athlete overall in the class.

“I had an amazing visit and loved everything about the place,” Gaines told SunDevilSource.com.

“I loved the environment and how well I fit in there. The players, coaches and students were all great to be around and it was amazing everywhere I went. I love Tempe as well, it’s a great city and that’s the place I know I can see myself at for the next 4-5 years of my life.”

He stands 6-foot, 193 pounds and recorded 25 total tackles with three sacks, five tackles for loss and an interception on defense and 854 rushing yards, 820 receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns on offense.

Gaines had offers from ASU, Arizona, Boise State, Washington State and San Diego State.

ASU has the No. 4 ranked Pac-12 class in 2024 (excluding USC and UCLA) only behind Oregon, Stanford and Arizona, according to 247Sports.