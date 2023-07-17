Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU football lands 3-star athlete Sire Gaines out of California

Jul 16, 2023, 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:15 pm

(Sire Gaines Twitter photo)...

(Sire Gaines Twitter photo)

(Sire Gaines Twitter photo)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham landed a commit from three-star athlete Sire Gaines out of the 2024 class on Saturday.

Gaines is ranked as a top 70 athlete out of California and is the No. 94 athlete overall in the class.

“I had an amazing visit and loved everything about the place,” Gaines told SunDevilSource.com.

“I loved the environment and how well I fit in there. The players, coaches and students were all great to be around and it was amazing everywhere I went. I love Tempe as well, it’s a great city and that’s the place I know I can see myself at for the next 4-5 years of my life.”

RELATED STORIES

He stands 6-foot, 193 pounds and recorded 25 total tackles with three sacks, five tackles for loss and an interception on defense and 854 rushing yards, 820 receiving yards and 25 total touchdowns on offense.

Gaines had offers from ASU, Arizona, Boise State, Washington State and San Diego State.

ASU has the No. 4 ranked Pac-12 class in 2024 (excluding USC and UCLA) only behind Oregon, Stanford and Arizona, according to 247Sports.

Arizona State Football

Kenny Dillingham, ASU football head coach...

Arizona Sports

State of the Sun Devils: Why is Arizona football out-recruiting Arizona State?

The State of the Sun Devils on Wednesday dived into the recruiting efforts of both ASU and Arizona football programs.

4 days ago

(Chris Johnson Jr. Twitter photo)...

Wills Rice

ASU lands 3-star cornerback Chris Johnson Jr. from Texas

The Arizona State Sun Devils landed a major commitment from three-star defensive back Chris Johnson Jr. out of Texas.

13 days ago

Quarterback Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during the second ha...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona State’s Trenton Bourguet talks why he returned to Sun Devils

ASU QB Trenton Bourguet is back, and now he's telling everyone why. "I'm not somebody that, you know, is going to run away from competition."

13 days ago

Jayden Fortier commits to ASU...

Arizona Sports

Oregon’s No. 1 TE prospect Jayden Fortier commits to ASU

Oregon's No. 1 prospect and tight end Jayden Fortier has committed to Arizona State, he announced on social media Friday.

17 days ago

(Rodney Bimage Jr. Twitter photo)...

Wills Rice

Arizona State lands 2024 3-star high school CB commit from Texas

Head coach Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils landed 2024 three-star corner Rodney Bimage Jr. from Texas on Thursday.

25 days ago

ASU football Michael “Butter” Tollefson...

Arizona Sports

ASU football lands 4-star QB recruit Michael Tollefson

Michael Tollefson, a four-star recruit from California, announced his commitment to Arizona State football on Tuesday. 

27 days ago

ASU football lands 3-star athlete Sire Gaines out of California