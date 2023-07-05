ASU lands 3-star cornerback Chris Johnson Jr. from Texas

The Arizona State Sun Devils landed a major commitment from three-star defensive back Chris Johnson Jr. out of Texas.

Johnson, in an announcement on his Instagram Live, chose the Sun Devils over Arkansas, Oregon, Boston College and Duke.

He is the No. 40 corner in the 2024 class, No. 83 in Texas and is in the top 500 across all positions, according to 247Sports.

He is the third top 50 corner to commit to the Sun Devils from the 2024 class.

As a junior in 2022, Johnson recorded 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. His Aledo High School team won the Texas 5A D-I state championship.

Johnson also runs track, recording times of of 24.24 and 24.63 in the 200-meter dash. He also competes on the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams.

With the addition of Johnson to the 2024 class, head coach Kenny Dillingham has ASU sitting at the No. 4 spot in the Pac-12 recruiting (excludes both USC and UCLA) so far.

ASU now has 12 three-star commits in its 2024 class and is only ranked behind Oregon, Stanford and Washington. The Sun Devils have yet to land a four- or five-star recruit in 2024.

Johnson is the third corner and fourth member of the secondary to commit in the 2024 class. He is also the fifth player in the class from Texas, a major high school football powerhouse.

Johnson’s father played cornerback in the NFL for seven seasons.