On the latest edition of the “State of the Sun Devils” podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis discuss the huge Arizona State football news that highly-touted freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada will be starting over incumbent Trenton Bourguet in the team’s first game against Southern Utah on Aug. 31.

Rashada, a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports, is one of the biggest quarterback prospects to ever land at Arizona State. He won the job after a battle with Bourguet and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne. Pyne hurt his hamstring when the team was training at Camp Tontozona.

Dillingham discussed starting Rashada against Southern Utah, but did not guarantee he will start in the Sun Devils’ remaining 11 games.

“Jaden’s going to start Week 1 and we’ll go from there,” Dillingham said.

Rashada and Dillingham’s debut against the Thunderbirds is on Aug. 31. at 7 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, ESPN 620 AM and ArizonaSports.com. Southern Utah, a member of the Big Sky conference, went 5-6 last season but won its final two games of the season by a combined score of 72-7.