The Arizona State Sun Devils released their first depth chart for the 2023 football season ahead of Thursday’s opener against Southern Utah.

ASU has released their depth chart for Thursday’s season opener vs. Southern Utah. Full game notes: https://t.co/cEkqWsiej1 pic.twitter.com/U7WFPBl0uI — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) August 30, 2023

The depth chart is headlined by the quarterback competition that true freshman Jaden Rashada won, with junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet taking the backup spot after ending last year as the starter.

Last year’s leading receiver and starter at the X spot is junior Elijhah Badger, who is out for the first half versus Southern Utah because of an ejection via a personal foul penalty in the last game of the 2022 season. That would slot in senior Andre Johnson to start in his place for the first two quarters.

Junior linebacker Will Shaffer will also miss the first half for his own ejection and is listed as a second-stringer at his position.

The depth chart also includes injury listings for quarterback Drew Pyne, defensive tackle Anthonie Cooper and defensive tackle C.J. Fite.

Thursday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and you can hear it on the Arizona Sports app or tune to 98.7 FM.

