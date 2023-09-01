Weather was a concern at halftime of the Arizona State game against Southern Utah in Tempe on Thursday.

Arizona State officials suspended play just before 9 p.m. MST coming out of halftime after blowing dust, lightning and wind hit Mountain America Stadium to end the first half.

The game is set to resume around 11:30 p.m.

Lightning continues in the area and we remain delayed. https://t.co/inja3UlH8r — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 1, 2023

With about 11 seconds before the half, a dust storm rolled into the stadium. A warning from the National Weather Service was in effect until 8:45 p.m. in effect southeast of Tempe.

This is what we call a haboob. Arizona State leads Southern Utah 21-7 at halftime and this is the view. pic.twitter.com/SG7f0WRvxq — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) September 1, 2023

An emergency alert was sent out shortly after 8:30 p.m. warning of a dust storm from the NWS until 10:30 p.m.

The Sun Devils waded through a pair of time outs to score a touchdown pass from Jaden Rashada to Cam Skattebo to make it 21-7 just before halftime.

A thunderstorm warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. for south and eastern Maricopa County, including Casa Grande, Maricopa and Queen Creek.

According to the NWS, wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph in the area south of Tempe.