Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU-Southern Utah game to resume from two-plus hour delay

Aug 31, 2023, 8:46 PM | Updated: 11:23 pm

Photo by Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Photo by Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Weather was a concern at halftime of the Arizona State game against Southern Utah in Tempe on Thursday.

Arizona State officials suspended play just before 9 p.m. MST coming out of halftime after blowing dust, lightning and wind hit Mountain America Stadium to end the first half.

The game is set to resume around 11:30 p.m.

With about 11 seconds before the half, a dust storm rolled into the stadium. A warning from the National Weather Service was in effect until 8:45 p.m. in effect southeast of Tempe.

An emergency alert was sent out shortly after 8:30 p.m. warning of a dust storm from the NWS until 10:30 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

The Sun Devils waded through a pair of time outs to score a touchdown pass from Jaden Rashada to Cam Skattebo to make it 21-7 just before halftime.

A thunderstorm warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. for south and eastern Maricopa County, including Casa Grande, Maricopa and Queen Creek.

According to the NWS, wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph in the area south of Tempe.

Arizona State Football

ACC logo...

Associated Press

UNC pushes back on ACC possibly adding Pac-12’s Stanford, Cal

ACC presidents and chancellors are scheduled to meet Friday morning to again consider adding Stanford, Cal and SMU.

23 hours ago

Jaden Rashada in his Arizona State debut looks on with his offensive linemen...

Arizona Sports

Jaden Rashada flashes deep ball in debut for Arizona State

It took just one series into the 2023 season to see the arm strength and the touch from Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada.

23 hours ago

...

Aaron Schmidt

ASU football wearing traditional uniforms against Southern Utah in Week 1

Keeping its tradition since 2011, ASU football will wear its maroon/gold combination for its first home game of 2023.

23 hours ago

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans quarterback...

Associated Press

Pac-12 football this week: Deion Sanders, Kenny Dillingham debut

Caleb Williams continues building his resume as a top NFL Draft prospect, while Deion Sanders and Kenny Dillingham make their debuts.

23 hours ago

Head coach Kenny Dillingham during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, with the Arizona State Sun...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Reaction to ASU’s self-imposed bowl ban

On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils, the guys react to Arizona State football's bowl ban and preview the season.

2 days ago

Head coach Kenny Dillingham during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, with the Arizona State Sun...

Aaron Schmidt

Arizona State vs. Southern Utah preview: What to expect in Week 1 and beyond

A new era of ASU football begins, and with a new head coach and an overhauled roster, the Sun Devils look to bounce back from a 3-9 season.

2 days ago

ASU-Southern Utah game to resume from two-plus hour delay