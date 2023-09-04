TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 captains are set.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, safety Budda Baker, running back James Conner, offensive lineman D.J. Humphries and linebackers Kyzir White and “our man” Dennis Gardeck will sport the “C” on their jerseys this season, per head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Murray earns captaincy despite his place on the physically unable to perform list where he has to miss at least four weeks as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered late last season before thinking about a possible return to action.

In Gannon’s eyes, though, it was an easy decision to make just based on what he’s seen from the signal caller this offseason.

“He’s our franchise quarterback,” Gannon said Monday. “Everything I want our captains to be, he demonstrates it.”

Among the six players sporting the label of captain, White was the only newcomer to the franchise in 2023. The rest of the group has spent at least the past two seasons in the desert, with each member earning captaincy previously.

For Murray, Humphries, Baker and Gardeck, this marks the fourth-straight year as captains.

Conner has now earned back-to-back nods, while White picks up his first as a Cardinal.

One notable name left off the captains list is linebacker Zaven Collins, especially after putting together a solid sophomore campaign as the team’s MIKE backer before opting to switch to outside linebacker under the new regime.

