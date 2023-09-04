Cardinals bring back LS Brewer, finalize practice squad

The unexpected release of long snapper Aaron Brewer when the Arizona Cardinals cut their roster down to 53 last week has come full circle as the team re-signed him to the active roster Monday.

Brewer, 33, first joined the squad in 2016, appearing in 98 games.

The 6-foot-5, 232-pounder appeared in 15 games last season before being placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

He spent four seasons and appeared in 64 games played for the Denver Broncos before coming to Arizona.

CB Divaad Wilson added

The Cardinals have formalized their practice squad, with the addition of CB Divaad Wilson. The 6-foot, 195-pounder was spent training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being undrafted out of UCF in 2023.

He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, appearing in 1 game his first year and 13 in 2019. He spent the next three years at UCF and made 25 starts, collecting 124 tackles and five interceptions.

The Cardinals also announced they have been granted an international player practice squad exemption for TE Bernhard Seikovits.

Arizona Cardinals practice squad

WR Daniel Arias

WR Andre Baccellia

DL Eric Banks

OL Jackson Barton

S Andre Chachere

RB Corey Clement

WR Kaden Davis

QB Jeff Driskel

OL Marquis Hayes

OL Hayden Howerton

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Bobby Price

DL Ben Stille

CB Quavian White

TE Blake Whiteheart

TE Bernhard Seikovits

