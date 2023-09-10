Arizona State is without one of their key offensive starters early in the first quarter.

Emmit Bohle, a 6-foot-7 graduate student offensive tackle, was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury within the first five minutes of the game. An air cast was placed on his left leg.

Bohle previously played at Northern State before transferring to play with the Sun Devils as a redshirt junior.

Max Iheanachor, a 6-foot-6 junior out of Los Angeles, has taken his spot in the lineup.

The Sun Devils are already short on offensive line depth, as starting left tackle Isaiah Glass is already out.

The score is 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. Listen live to the game on 98.7 FM or on ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @AZSports