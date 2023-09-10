Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State OL Bohle carted off with apparent leg injury

Sep 9, 2023, 8:35 PM

Photo by Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Photo by Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State is without one of their key offensive starters early in the first quarter.

Emmit Bohle, a 6-foot-7 graduate student offensive tackle, was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury within the first five minutes of the game. An air cast was placed on his left leg.

RELATED STORIES

Bohle previously played at Northern State before transferring to play with the Sun Devils as a redshirt junior.

Max Iheanachor, a 6-foot-6 junior out of Los Angeles, has taken his spot in the lineup. 

The Sun Devils are already short on offensive line depth, as starting left tackle Isaiah Glass is already out.

The score is 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. Listen live to the game on 98.7 FM or on ArizonaSports.com

Arizona State Football

Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona State heats up before kickoff at Mountain America Stadium

Arizona State put up a big number before kickoff at Mountain America Stadium. 104. That was the temperature in Tempe.

24 hours ago

Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona State, Oklahoma State air it out in first half

It was an arms race in the first half of the Arizona State game against Oklahoma State on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium.

24 hours ago

Deion Sanders...

Associated Press

No. 22 Colorado takes care of Nebraska in Deion Sanders’ home debut

Colorado forced four turnovers and the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes beat rival Nebraska 36-14 on Saturday in the home debut of Deion Sanders.

24 hours ago

Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports...

Aaron Schmidt

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State preview: Can the Sun Devils learn from Week 1 hiccups?

After a sloppy victory against Southern Utah, Arizona State football hosts Oklahoma State's three quarterbacks on a projected hot Tempe night.

2 days ago

Pac-12...

Associated Press

OSU, WSU ask court to prevent departing Pac-12 schools from standing in way of rebuilding conference

Oregon State and Washington State on Friday filed a complaint in Washington state court against the Pac-12 and Commissioner George Kliavkoff.

2 days ago

Arizona State starting quarterback Jaden Rashada and coach Kenny Dillingham...

Aaron Schmidt

Kenny Dillingham wants Arizona State fans ‘rockin’ and loud’ vs. Oklahoma State

Ahead of the Sun Devils' Week 2 matchup, ASU coach Kenny Dillingham is urging Sun Devil faithful to pack Mountain America Stadium on Saturday.

2 days ago

Arizona State OL Bohle carted off with apparent leg injury