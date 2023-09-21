College basketball is rife with great performances.

From Chrisian Laettner’s “The Shot” to beat Kentucky in the 1992 East Regional Final game to Lorenzo Charles turning an air ball into an alley-oop dunk and securing an NCAA title for NC State and coach Jim Valvano, there are big moments galore.

These moments, though great, are at times the culmination of a singular moment. Individual domination, now that’s something else, national championships or not.

ESPN has a solution: The top 25 individual performances of the past 25 years.

Within that list are a small handful of performances that include Arizona connections: ASU’s Eddie House, the Suns’ Kevin Durant and Perry High School’s Markus Howard.

No. 3 Eddie House drops 61 points vs. Cal

Never recruited by the University of California, Arizona State guard Eddie House was hotter than a Sun Devil in January 2000 against the Golden Bears.

House scored 61 points to tie Lew Alcindor’s Pac-10 record that night in a 111-108 victory over Cal in double overtime.

House went 18-for-30 from the field, including 7-of-10 from 3-point range and made 18-of-19 free throws in surpassing his own school record and tying Alcindor’s 33-year-old Pac-10 record.

No. 11 Markus Howard hits 11 3s

Former Perry High School standout Markus Howard went to Marquette University after ending his high school career at Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada.

In a win over Providence in 2018, Howard dropped 52, also in an overtime win.

He finished 11-for-19 from beyond the arc in the 95-90 overtime victory including four consecutive baskets toward the end of regulation.

No. 22 Kevin Durant tallies 37 points and 23 rebounds

Kevin Durant might have only spent one season at Texas, but he sure made his mark as a Longhorn.

On his way to becoming the first freshman in NCAA history to garner the John R. Wooden Award, he dominated against Texas Tech in a 76-64 road win on 15-for-29 shooting. Oh, and he also added three steals and a block.

