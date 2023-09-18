Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Corbin Carroll talks ASU philosophy learnings on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast

Sep 18, 2023, 8:26 AM

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the 10th inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Cubs 7-6 in 13 innings. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Ever wondered how philosophy can be applied to baseball? Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has got you covered.

Carroll joined ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast for an in-game conversation with announcers Eduardo Perez, David Cone and Karl Ravech during the third inning of Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He discussed a variety of topics, from his time studying the philosophy of happiness at Arizona State University during the COVID-19 pandemic, to stoics like Marcus Aurelius of the Roman Empire.

But Carroll helped fans watching around the country understand how he applies philosophy to the game of baseball.

“The biggest (lesson) being: Looking for happiness in terms of conditions and external things as opposed to state of mind and a way of being,” Carroll said. “Not necessarily searching for that next jolt but living in a way that creates contentfulness.”

Whatever he’s doing is working.

Carroll is currently the front-runner for the National League Rookie of the Year award, batting .279 with 24 home runs and 47 stolen bases. He’s played a pivotal part in the team’s fortuitous season.

@espnatbat #CorbinCaroll is #micdup on #SundayNightBaseball 🎙️ #ASU #MLB ♬ original sound – ESPNatbat

The Diamondbacks are 79-72 after their 6-2 victory over the Cubs on Sunday, taking over the second NLWild Card spot in a tight race.

After a day off Monday after 17 straight days on the diamond, the D-backs will host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for the first of a two-game set.

