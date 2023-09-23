The talk of college football through three weeks has been dominated by the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders has quickly become one of college’s most well-known and respected personalities on and off the field.

The problem is, the law stops for no one, even coach “Lamborghini Prime.”

Deion Sanders Jr. captured the video of his dad’s white Lamborghini with a parking ticket on the window.

“Lamborghini Prime, I love to see it. They even gave him a ticket, they gave my dad a ticket. You boys is crazy,” Sanders Jr. said.

“It’s personal” 🤣 Deion about to have the squad ready to drop 50 after he got a parking ticket (via @DeionSandersJr) pic.twitter.com/cZCyd9ck3V — br_betting (@br_betting) September 22, 2023

It seems even the city of Boulder’s elite can not escape the campus police.

Luckily for Sanders, he signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Nobody enjoys paying parking tickets, but Coach Prime may have learned a lesson on where to park his shiny white Lamborghini.

Is it possible for Sanders to spin this to his team in a way that makes it “personal” to the Buffaloes?

Colorado sits as three touchdown underdogs to Oregon across many sportsbooks despite the game being one of the many Top-25 matchups on Saturday.