Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

‘Lamborghini Prime:’ Deion Sanders given parking ticket by CU campus police

Sep 23, 2023, 7:02 AM

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes, Big 12...

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY WILLS RICE


Arizona Sports

The talk of college football through three weeks has been dominated by the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders has quickly become one of college’s most well-known and respected personalities on and off the field.

The problem is, the law stops for no one, even coach “Lamborghini Prime.”

Deion Sanders Jr. captured the video of his dad’s white Lamborghini with a parking ticket on the window.

“Lamborghini Prime, I love to see it. They even gave him a ticket, they gave my dad a ticket. You boys is crazy,” Sanders Jr. said.

It seems even the city of Boulder’s elite can not escape the campus police.

RELATED STORIES

Luckily for Sanders, he signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Nobody enjoys paying parking tickets, but Coach Prime may have learned a lesson on where to park his shiny white Lamborghini.

Is it possible for Sanders to spin this to his team in a way that makes it “personal” to the Buffaloes?

Colorado sits as three touchdown underdogs to Oregon across many sportsbooks despite the game being one of the many Top-25 matchups on Saturday.

Haboob

New York Giants fans, Arizona Cardinals fans...

Haboob Blog

The Giants were outscored 60-0 to begin the season vs. Cowboys, Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals kept pace with the Dallas Cowboys in scoring a lot and allowing no points by the New York Giants.

6 days ago

NFL referee, official...

Haboob Blog

‘I’m talking to America here:’ NFL referee would not be interrupted in Seahawks-Lions

Lead referee Alex Kemp would not hear it from Seattle quarterback Geno Smith while on the mic during Seahawks-Lions.

6 days ago

(Twitter screenshot/@DanSpindleKSL)...

Haboob Blog

Arizona State graphic appears during Arizona Wildcats broadcast on Pac-12 Network

An Arizona State graphic was displayed instead of an Arizona graphic during the Arizona-UTEP game on the Pac-12 Network.

6 days ago

YouTube still photo...

Haboob Blog

Cardinals rookie Owen Pappoe grilled in interview by grade schoolers

Arizona Cardinals rookie Owen Pappoe was pranked by walking into an interview room with 7-year-olds, which produced hilarious results. 

7 days ago

Joakim Noah...

Arizona Sports

Joakim Noah explains the viral Devin Booker ‘double-team’ video

Joakim Noah said his back-and-forth with Devin Booker over a double team in a 2019 pickup game was overblown.

8 days ago

Free drinks if Jets lose...

Associated Press

Packers fans’ emotions turn after bar’s offer to pay tabs dissolves with Jets win

Milwaukee bar patrons who hoped to score free drinks if the Jets former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lost had to pay up.

10 days ago

‘Lamborghini Prime:’ Deion Sanders given parking ticket by CU campus police