Diamondbacks-Yankees game delayed by 50 minutes on Sunday in New York

Sep 24, 2023, 10:20 AM | Updated: 10:55 am

Yankee Stadium...

Weather delayed the start of Diamondbacks vs. Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 24. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

The start of Sunday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium was delayed due to weather, the teams announced.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 10:35 a.m., and the new intended time is 11:25 a.m.

An announcement at Yankee Stadium indicated the delay would not be long, according to multiple reports.

Their matchup on Saturday was postponed to Monday due to inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Ophelia along the east coast.

The postponement forced the D-backs to push back their series at the Chicago White Sox from Monday-Wednesday to Tuesday-Thursday, eliminating an off day.

Arizona closes the season at home against the Houston Astros starting Friday.

The D-backs entered play on Sunday in the second National League Wild Card spot, leading the Chicago Cubs by 0.5 games.

Zac Gallen is set to pitch on Sunday, while the Yankees plan to give the ball to veteran southpaw Carlos Rodon. The Yankees won the first game of the series on Friday, 7-1, after Aaron Judge hit three home runs with six RBI.

D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte, who was set to lead off Sunday’s game, was scratched due to illness, according to MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert. Jordan Lawlar entered the starting lineup with Geraldo Perdomo moving from shortstop to second base.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno will now lead off.

Diamondbacks-Yankees game delayed by 50 minutes on Sunday in New York