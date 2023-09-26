Close
Diamondbacks potential postseason Chase Field tickets on sale Thursday

Sep 25, 2023, 8:05 PM

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

For Arizona Diamondbacks fans who want to be in attendance for the team’s potential first return to the postseason since 2017, presale tickets for the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m.

Head to dbacks.com/postseason at that time, go to the Chase Field box office or call 602-462-4600.

While it is unlikely with only a few games to go, Arizona is not mathematically eliminated from hosting a National League Wild Card game as the top wild card team. If the D-backs do catch the Philadelphia Phillies for that position, those tickets will become available as well.

All of these tickets, of course, are still hypothetical in a tight wild card race that the final week of the regular season will determine. After Monday’s loss to the New York Yankees, the D-backs are tied with the Chicago Cubs for the last two spots. More importantly, they are one game up on the Miami Marlins and 2.5 ahead of the Cincinnati Reds.

Arizona’s last NLCS berth came in 2017, and a NLCS appearance would be its first since 2007.

