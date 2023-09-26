Close
Diamondbacks remain in tight Wild Card race as postseason looms

Sep 26, 2023, 12:50 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm

Arizona Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll, Giants at Diamondbacks September 21, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/A...

Arizona Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll, Giants at Diamondbacks September 21, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

Playoff baseball begins next week and there’s still a plethora of teams fighting for the three National League Wild Card spots.

At 87-69, the Philadelphia Phillies have a firm grasp over the leading position and can clinch  a playoff berth on Tuesday. After that, it’s a free-for-all.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs occupy the second and third spots with a 82-74 record, while the Miami Marlins (81-75) remain close only one game behind. The Cincinnati Reds (80-77) linger 2.5 games behind after a string of losses to the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend.

After dropping two of three to the New York Yankees this past weekend, the Diamondbacks’ fate will fall into the hands of the Chicago White Sox (60-96) and Houston Astros (86-71) in the team’s final six games of the season.

Zach Davies will start Tuesday afternoon for the Diamondbacks. Rookies Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson are slated to round out the series.

Entering the series against the White Sox, the Diamondbacks have a few things going their way.

They will get to avoid All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild MCL sprain in his left knee. The 26-year-old had 38 home runs and was an essential part of Chicago’s offense.

D-backs infielder Ketel Marte will return to the lineup on Tuesday after missing part of the Yankees series due to a stomach bug. In the midst of another great season, Marte is batting .279 with 24 home runs and 80 RBIs.

Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series is on Oct. 3, and if the team makes it, manager Torey Lovullo will have to ponder how to use his pitchers if Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly start against the Astros this weekend.

Diamondbacks pitching probables to end 2023 regular season:

Tuesday, Sept. 26 – Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Brandon Pfaadt (2-9, 6.08 ERA)

Thursday, Sept. 28 – Ryne Nelson (7-8, 5.53 ERA)

Friday, Sept. 29- Zac Gallen (17-8, 3.49 ERA)

Saturday, Sept. 30- Merrill Kelly (12-7, 3.38 ERA)

Sunday, Oct. 1 – Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

