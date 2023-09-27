Amiel Sawdaye, Arizona Diamondbacks senior vice president and assis… 10 minutes







Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker set a career high with six runs batted in, leading the D-backs to a 15-4 win at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Walker entered the game with 97 RBIs, and he eclipsed the century mark for the first time in his career.

The veteran became the 10th Diamondbacks player to drive in 100 runs in a season after Luis Gonzalez, Paul Goldschmidt, Jay Bell, Steve Finley, Matt Williams, Mark Reynolds, Adam LaRoche, Jake Lamb and Eduardo Escobar.

His first home run in the second inning got Arizona on the board, a loud response after D-backs starter Zach Davies allowed three runs in the first.

C-Walk delivers an immediate response. pic.twitter.com/fLzzUS2MK0 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 27, 2023

Walker came up again with the bases loaded in a 4-4 game during the fifth inning, and he punched a middle-middle sinker into the right-center field gap. It was his second triple of the year.

Christian Walker bases-clearing triple! The D-backs fought their way to a lead pic.twitter.com/U69poM3mj9 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 27, 2023

The Diamondbacks batted around and produced a game-changing 6-spot in the fifth inning after trailing 4-3.

Geraldo Perdomo started off with a leadoff walk, and Corbin Carroll hit into a fielder’s choice. But D-backs manager Torey Lovullo challenged whether Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson’s foot was on second base with the ball in his mitt. It wasn’t, and Ketel Marte singled to load the bases.

A Tommy Pham walk set the table for Walker.

Walker’s second home run of the evening was a two-run shot that gave Arizona an 11-4 lead. He has 33 home runs this season and 11 in his last 44 games.

Christian Walker has ELEVEN total bases through 6 innings. 😳 pic.twitter.com/gJeiC05nyx — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 27, 2023

All three of his hits went the other way.

Only eight D-backs had ever produced a 30-home run, 100-RBI season before Walker reached the milestone on Tuesday. Escobar was the last player to do so with 35 home runs and 118 RBIs in 2019.

Walker is also the first D-backs player to drive in six runs during a single game since Escobar, also in 2021.

The D-backs picked up a game on the Chicago Cubs with Tuesday’s victory and enter Wednesday in sole possession of the second NL Wild Card spot.

