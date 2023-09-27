Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Christian Walker has career night vs. White Sox, reaches 100 RBIs

Sep 26, 2023, 6:55 PM | Updated: 8:56 pm

Christian Walker...

Christian Walker #53 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 26, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

Amiel Sawdaye, Arizona Diamondbacks senior vice president and assis…
10 minutes

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker set a career high with six runs batted in, leading the D-backs to a 15-4 win at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Walker entered the game with 97 RBIs, and he eclipsed the century mark for the first time in his career.

The veteran became the 10th Diamondbacks player to drive in 100 runs in a season after Luis Gonzalez, Paul Goldschmidt, Jay Bell, Steve Finley, Matt Williams, Mark Reynolds, Adam LaRoche, Jake Lamb and Eduardo Escobar.

His first home run in the second inning got Arizona on the board, a loud response after D-backs starter Zach Davies allowed three runs in the first.

Walker came up again with the bases loaded in a 4-4 game during the fifth inning, and he punched a middle-middle sinker into the right-center field gap. It was his second triple of the year.

RELATED STORIES

The Diamondbacks batted around and produced a game-changing 6-spot in the fifth inning after trailing 4-3.

Geraldo Perdomo started off with a leadoff walk, and Corbin Carroll hit into a fielder’s choice. But D-backs manager Torey Lovullo challenged whether Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson’s foot was on second base with the ball in his mitt. It wasn’t, and Ketel Marte singled to load the bases.

A Tommy Pham walk set the table for Walker.

Walker’s second home run of the evening was a two-run shot that gave Arizona an 11-4 lead. He has 33 home runs this season and 11 in his last 44 games.

All three of his hits went the other way.

Only eight D-backs had ever produced a 30-home run, 100-RBI season before Walker reached the milestone on Tuesday. Escobar was the last player to do so with 35 home runs and 118 RBIs in 2019.

Walker is also the first D-backs player to drive in six runs during a single game since Escobar, also in 2021.

The D-backs picked up a game on the Chicago Cubs with Tuesday’s victory and enter Wednesday in sole possession of the second NL Wild Card spot.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

NL Wild Card standings: Diamondbacks fight for postseason berth

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a playoff hunt for the first time in years. After a cold July and early August, they are back in the race.

33 minutes ago

Ketel Marte...

Alex Weiner

D-backs score 14 unanswered runs to beat White Sox, pick up game on Cubs

The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the White Sox, and the Cubs lost to the Braves with the NL Wild Card chase plowing toward the finish line.

1 hour ago

Manager Torey Lovullo...

Alex Weiner

Phillies or Brewers? Looking at D-backs’ potential postseason matchups … if they make it

The D-backs have a lot of work to do before reaching to postseason, but if they make it, they will likely face the Brewers or Phillies.

4 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll, Giants at Diamondbacks September 21, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/A...

Aaron Schmidt

Diamondbacks remain in tight Wild Card race as postseason looms

WIth six game left in the season, the Diamondbacks remain in the playoff chase, hoping to make their first appearance since 2017.

8 hours ago

Members of the Arizona Diamondbacks stand for the National Anthem before the National League Divisi...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks potential postseason Chase Field tickets on sale Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks presale tickets for the National League Division Series and National League Championship Series go on sale Thursday.

1 day ago

Lourdes Gurriel Jr...

Alex Weiner

D-backs’ wild card tiebreakers primer, postseason magic number

With no more games against NL opponents, the D-backs' head-to-head tiebreakers are set in the postseason race.

1 day ago

D-backs’ Christian Walker has career night vs. White Sox, reaches 100 RBIs