Arizona basketball adds Phoenix-based big Emmanuel Stephen to 2024 class

Oct 3, 2023, 6:04 PM | Updated: 6:11 pm

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd calls out to players during the second half of the team's NCAA college ba...

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd calls out to players during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Arizona won 86-74. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Wildcats and men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd have added Emmanuel Stephen to the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

The 7-foot, 215-pound Stephen plays for Dream City Christian in Phoenix. He is ranked as the No. 84 player in the Class of 2024 by by 247Sports as well as the 14th-best center and the No. 4 prospect playing in Arizona.

Stephen joins travel team teammates Carter Bryant and Jamari Phillips in the Wildcats’ 2024 recruiting class.

After the Stephens commitment, 247 Sports ranks Arizona’s class as No. 4 in the nation, trailing Missouri, North Carolina and Duke.

On a video posted to X, Stephen said he has a lot of love for the Wildcats.

“Tucson is a great place. I love the city. I love the crowd, I love the coaches,” he said.

Stephen, a native of Nigeria, only began playing basketball in 2019 and is known as a defensive specialist.

