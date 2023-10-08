Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State loses to Colorado reaction

Oct 8, 2023, 8:00 AM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jesse Morrison and Jeremy Schnell discuss Arizona State football’s loss to “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders and Colorado.

In the 27-24 loss, the Sun Devils got after terrific Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. ASU sacked him five times in the game. Sanders also struggled completing big throws for most of the game. He finally hit a big play on the Buffaloes’ final drive of the game, leading to a game-winning field goal.

RELATED STORIES

ASU got the best performance of the season from quarterback Trenton Bourguet, who completed 32-of-49 attempts for 335 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown in the game.

The Sun Devils also made a controversial decision to run the ball on third down and six yards to go early in the fourth quarter. They did not get the first down.

Up Next

ASU has its bye week next week before beginning a run over possibly even more difficult games beginning with Washington on the road on Oct. 21.

The brutal schedule continues with a tough game the following week at home against Washington State. Then the Sun Devils have games against Utah, UCLA and Oregon before the schedule finally lets up with the Territorial Cup against Arizona.

Arizona State Football

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Jesse Morrison

Arizona State falls just short of win over Coach Prime and Colorado

ASU football fell just short of its first Pac-12 victory of the Kenny Dillingham era for the second week in a row, losing 27-24 to Colorado.

9 hours ago

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona State’s QB Bourguet, defense lead Colorado after 1st half

Trenton Bourguet was showing his command of the Sun Devils' offense during the first half against Colorado at Mountain America Stadium.

14 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham talks coach Prime on his weekly Activate the Valley segment

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham talks coach Prime on his weekly Activate the Valley segment. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Picture: Getty Images

2 days ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Arizona Sports

ASU football’s Kenny Dillingham expects sellout vs. Colorado to boost program

ASU's Kenny Dillingham believes the environment of Saturday's game vs. Colorado will be a tool for his players and the future of the program. 

2 days ago

Arizona State football...

Stephen Gugliociello

Prime ticket: ASU sells out game on Saturday against Colorado

The Arizona State game on Saturday against Colorado in Tempe may not be in prime time, but it certainly is a prime ticket.

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Making it personal before ASU vs Colorado, The State of the Sun Devils podcast talks Coach Prime

Making it personal before ASU vs Colorado, The State of the Sun Devils podcast talks Coach Prime. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

3 days ago

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State loses to Colorado reaction