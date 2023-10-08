On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jesse Morrison and Jeremy Schnell discuss Arizona State football’s loss to “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders and Colorado.

In the 27-24 loss, the Sun Devils got after terrific Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. ASU sacked him five times in the game. Sanders also struggled completing big throws for most of the game. He finally hit a big play on the Buffaloes’ final drive of the game, leading to a game-winning field goal.

ASU got the best performance of the season from quarterback Trenton Bourguet, who completed 32-of-49 attempts for 335 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown in the game.

The Sun Devils also made a controversial decision to run the ball on third down and six yards to go early in the fourth quarter. They did not get the first down.

Up Next

ASU has its bye week next week before beginning a run over possibly even more difficult games beginning with Washington on the road on Oct. 21.

The brutal schedule continues with a tough game the following week at home against Washington State. Then the Sun Devils have games against Utah, UCLA and Oregon before the schedule finally lets up with the Territorial Cup against Arizona.