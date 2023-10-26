Close
ASU football to wear ‘Ghost Story’ uniforms against Washington State

Oct 26, 2023, 9:11 AM | Updated: 2:19 pm

Arizona State's "Ghost Story" jersey, courtesy of adidas. (Arizona State Football/Twitter)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

Halloween is coming up, and who doesn’t love a good ghost story?

The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-6) will be wearing their Ghost Story uniforms against the Washington State Cougars (4-3) at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday.

The uniforms are black, featuring gold numbers with white trim. The catch? The numbers glow in the dark.

With a 5 p.m. start on Saturday, fans may be able to notice the glow-in-the-dark aspect as the sun goes down.

The Sun Devils were originally going to wear the Ghost Story uniforms on Oct. 7 against Colorado, but a 3 p.m. start may have altered their plans.

The Cougars will be wearing white jerseys, gray pants and crimson helmets as they look to win their third straight matchup against the Sun Devils. It would be their first three-game win streak in the series since 2001-03.

Arizona State looks to snap its six-game losing streak, as a loss to the Cougars this weekend would secure the longest losing streak in school history.

