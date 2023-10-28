Close
Merrill Kelly, Jordan Montgomery to start Game 2 of D-backs vs. Rangers World Series

Oct 27, 2023, 11:07 PM | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:25 am

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday while the Texas Rangers will go with left-hander Jordan Montgomery.

Kelly this postseason has a 2-1 record with a 2.65 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 17 innings. He has struck out 19, walked eight and allowed nine hits.

Kelly has been masterful in two of his outings, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings in Game 2 of the NLDS and then let up just one run in 5.0 innings of Game 6 in the NLCS. Game 2 of the NLCS didn’t go as well, with four earned runs in 5.2 innings of a 10-0 loss.

Montgomery has been pretty great as well. He’s started four games and has a 3-0 record with a 2.16 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. His 25.0 innings have resulted in 17 strikeouts, four walks and 28 hits.

The lefty notably threw 2.1 innings out of the bullpen in Game 7 of the ALCS. Outside of his four earned runs in four innings for Game 2 of the ALDS, Montgomery’s earned run total across 21 innings is two.

A left-handed starting pitcher for the D-backs opposition likely means manager Torey Lovullo will stick with sitting lefty center fielder Alek Thomas in favor of using right-handed bat Emmanuel Rivera at third base to move Evan Longoria to designated hitter and normal DH Tommy Pham to right field. Corbin Carroll typically takes over in center for Thomas.

Kelly has only pitched against the Rangers once, back in 2020 versus a much different ball club with no starters from the Game 1 lineup in 2023. Montgomery has more familiarity with the D-backs. He was able to get through eight scoreless innings in an Aug. 21 loss, giving up just four hits and one walk. That D-backs lineup included six of the nine starters he’s expected to see on Saturday.

Game 2 is a 5:03 p.m. MST first pitch time you can hear on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com, beginning with pregame coverage at 4:15 p.m. MST.

