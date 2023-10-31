Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Four-star recruit Amier Ali commits to Arizona State basketball

Oct 31, 2023, 8:35 AM

Bobby Hurley looks on...

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils looks on against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on December 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona State Sun Devils landed a 2024 commitment from four-star recruit Amier Ali on Monday.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Canyon International Academy in Tucson chose ASU over Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama and Kansas. He re-posted multiple stories on X confirming the decision.

In Tempe, he’ll be reunited with his uncle, Yusuf Ali, who is an assistant coach under Bobby Hurley.

“What caught my eye was coach Hurley,” Ali told 247Sports. “I love the way he uses his players, his play style fits me, I like how the court is spaced, the way they play in transition, and they use a lot bigger wings/guards. I also heard a lot about how loyal coach Hurley is.”

Per 247Sports, Ali ranks third-highest recruit in the state and the 17th-ranked small forward in the 2024 class.

Ali marks the latest 2024 commitment for the Sun Devils after the team landed 6-foot-11 big man and three-star recruit Jaden Smith out of Kenwood Academy in Chicago last week.

Smith also already had a connection to the Sun Devils program in new ASU assistant Nick Irvin, the brother of the big man’s high school coach Mike Irvin.

The Sun Devils tip off their 2023-24 season at home on Nov. 8 against Mississippi State.

