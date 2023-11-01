Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth, but it wasn’t enough as the Arizona Diamondbacks lost 11-7 to the Texas Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series at Chase Field on Tuesday.

They now trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Arizona fell behind 10-0 early behind two five-run innings in the second and third by Texas.

Texas was sparked by leadoff hitter Marcus Semien, who was 2-for-5 with a homer, triple and five RBIs, and their No. 2 hitter, Corey Seager, who homered, doubled and drove in a pair.

Corey Seager hits his third home run of the #WorldSeries! pic.twitter.com/Qk7RwZGalR — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2023

The D-backs opted to start Joe Mantiply, a left-hander out of the bullpen, and use several arms out of the ‘pen in lieu of a traditional starter for Game 4. The southpaw was charged with an earned run in 1.1 innings pitched. His replacement in the second inning, Miguel Castro, gave up three earned on two hits over just one-third of an inning.

Arizona’s most effective pitcher was Ryne Nelson, a righty, who threw 5.1 innings out of the pen, giving up one run — a homer to Jonah Heim — on three hits while striking out six.

Ketel Marte was 2-for-4 with a double as he extended his postseason hitting streak to 20 games and 16 games in a single postseason, setting a new single postseason record.

Game 5 will be Wednesday at Chase Field. Zac Gallen will take the ball for Torey Lovullo and the Diamondbacks in a must-win game. Nathan Eovaldi will answer for the Rangers.