Four-star forward Sammie Yeanay gives ASU another 2024 pledge

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley added a second four-star pledge this week, building a solid 2024 recruiting class ahead of the program’s first season in the Big 12.

Sammie Yeanay, a 6-foot-7 230-pound forward from AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, committed to ASU on Friday, bringing athleticism and physicality to the Sun Devils.

Originally from Gainesville, Florida and just arriving at Compass, Yeanay averaged 7.0 points on 60% shooting with 5.3 rebounds over three games at Top Flight Invitational, a premier early-season high school hoops event.

According to 247Sports Composite, Yeanay ranks as the 87th-best player in the 2024 class and top-5 in the state of Arizona.

He chose Arizona State over hometown Florida, Alabama, Houston, and others.

Amier Ali, the first four-star of the week, said when he committed that he wanted to bring Yeanay as well as Overtime Elite’s Jahki Howard along with him.

Ali can now check one of those two off his list, but Howard, who already has a visit to Tempe under his belt, will wait until after the season to make his decision.

Between the two four-star COMMITS, three-star center Jaden Smith and 6-foot-9 junior college transfer Jeremiah Nyarko, Hurley appears to be focusing on frontcourt depth at Guard U ahead of ASU’s inaugural Big 12 season in 2024-25.