The Arizona Cardinals will be without rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson when the team takes on the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.

The wideout is officially inactive for the matchup due to a shoulder injury that held him out for the entirety of practice this week.

Losing Wilson is a tough blow to Arizona’s offense, as the 2023 third-rounder is second among Cardinals pass catchers in receiving yards (401) and touchdowns (two). He’s tied for third in receptions (25) alongside tight end Trey McBride.

Other Cardinals inactives include offensive lineman Trystan Colon (calf), running back Emari Demercado (toe), cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, safety Qwuantrezz Knight, linebacker Jesse Luketa and tight end Blake Whiteheart.

It’s not all bad news for Arizona, with linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), wide receiver Greg Dortch (ankle) and defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder) officially active against the Browns.

Speaking of McBride, the tight end could be in store for a similar workload — 10 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets — to Week 8 with the absence of Wilson in the passing game. And with Sunday being quarterback Clayton Tune’s first NFL start, McBride could be the rookie’s security blanket throughout the contest.

Dortch, who has been used primarily on special teams this season, could also be in line for some added offensive work with Wilson sidelined.

As for the Browns, wide receiver David Bell (knee), cornerback Greg Newsome II (groin), defensive linemen Alex Wright (knee) and Siaki Ika, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and offensive lineman Leroy Watson are inactive.

Kickoff for Cardinals-Browns is slated for 11 a.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @Tdrake4sports

