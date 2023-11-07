On the latest episode of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis look ahead to the seasons for both Arizona State basketball teams.

On the men’s side, it is an unknown whether or not head coach Bobby Hurley’s team can repeat the success of last season. In 2022-23, the Sun Devils won 23 games, making it to the round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament. However, just three key players return from that team in guard Frankie Collins, wing Jamiya Neal and forward Alonzo Gaffney. ASU will have to rely on a slew of newcomers to try and recreate what went down last season.

The men begin their season Wednesday against Mississippi State in Chicago. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and can be heard on ESPN 620 AM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

On the women’s side, the Sun Devils had an awful season in their first year under head coach Natasha Adair. They won just one conference game all season and eight games total in 2022-23. Things are already not looking great for ASU this season as guard Tyi Skinner, who led the team with 19.3 points per game in 2022-23, is out for the season with a knee injury. ASU will have to rely on returners Jaddan Simmons and Treasure Hunt to fill Skinner’s void scoring-wise.

The women begin their season Monday at 6 p.m. against UTSA at Desert Financial Arena.