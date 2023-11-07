The Pac-12 will also await word on where and when to place UCLA’s last visit to USC before the Los Angeles schools move to the Big Ten.

Arizona at 4-2 finds itself tied with Oregon State and Utah in the conference standings with Washington (6-0), Oregon (5-1) and USC (5-2) ahead of that grouping.

Before the Nov. 18 games against the Arizona schools, Washington faces Utah, while Oregon plays USC this coming week.

The Sun Devils travel to UCLA this Saturday, and the Wildcats visit Colorado.

Those results will dictate priorities in terms of conference standings and potentially the College Football Playoff picture.

Nov. 18 Pac-12 college football placement windows for the undecided games