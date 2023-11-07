Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Oregon-Arizona State, Utah-Arizona football await TV schedule assignments

Nov 6, 2023, 6:25 PM

Jedd Fisch...

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats claps before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


College football television broadcasters will take a six-day period to determine where to place several significant Pac-12 football games for Nov. 18, including Oregon’s visit to Arizona State and Arizona’s hosting of Utah.

Start times and network assignments will be held until this Sunday.

The Pac-12 will also await word on where and when to place UCLA’s last visit to USC before the Los Angeles schools move to the Big Ten.

Arizona at 4-2 finds itself tied with Oregon State and Utah in the conference standings with Washington (6-0), Oregon (5-1) and USC (5-2) ahead of that grouping.

Before the Nov. 18 games against the Arizona schools, Washington faces Utah, while Oregon plays USC this coming week.

The Sun Devils travel to UCLA this Saturday, and the Wildcats visit Colorado.

Those results will dictate priorities in terms of conference standings and potentially the College Football Playoff picture.

Nov. 18 Pac-12 college football placement windows for the undecided games

RELATED STORIES

Here’s where the three undecided games could potentially land.

1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. or 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. MST (FOX or FS1)

1:30 p.m. MST (ABC or ESPN)

12 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. MST (Pac-12 Network)

Arizona State Football

Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts as he is helped off the field by traini...

Stephen Gugliociello

Injuries continue to plague Dillingham’s Sun Devils as they prepare for No. 19 UCLA

"When it rains, it pours." That's how Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham has described his team's injury situation.

44 minutes ago

Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch, USC...

Associated Press

USC fires DC Alex Grinch with 2 games left in regular season

Southern California fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday with two games left in the Trojans' disappointing regular season.

1 day ago

Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during warmups before their game...

Kellan Olson

Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet injured in loss vs. Utah

Trenton Bourguet left Saturday's game after suffering a leg injury, briefly returned and then was ruled out for the rest of the game.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils podcast: How in the world is Antonio Pierce an NFL head coach?

The guys discuss embattled former ASU assistant Antonio Pierce being named interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, preview the football team’s clash at Utah and react to Sun Devil Volleyball’s huge win over No. 3 Stanford. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Subscribe to the […]

3 days ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona State Athletics seeking contract extension for football coach Kenny Dillingham

Arizona State Athletics is announcing its intention to pursue a contract extension for Kenny Dillingham with the Arizona Board of Regents. 

3 days ago

Ro Torrence #9 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates his interception against the Washington H...

Aaron Schmidt

Arizona State travels to No. 18 Utah as Sun Devils look to keep momentum going

Coming off a victory against Washington State, the Sun Devils will look to keep their momentum when they take on No. 18 Utah.

3 days ago

Oregon-Arizona State, Utah-Arizona football await TV schedule assignments