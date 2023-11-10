Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Local 2024 athlete Dylan Tapley decommits from Arizona State football

Nov 9, 2023, 5:21 PM | Updated: 5:26 pm

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State...

ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham, Fresno State at Arizona State September 18, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Desert Mountain two-way athlete Dylan Tapley has decommitted from Arizona State football.

The 2024 recruit announced his decision on social media Thursday afternoon just days after three-star defensive back Joseph Albright from Houston made his decision to decommit public.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and nearly 210 pounds, Tapley was one of the signature pickups from head coach Kenny Dillingham’s “Activate the Valley” recruiting effort.

In nine games in his senior season at Desert Mountain, Tapley had 592 receiving yards on 40 catches with a team-best nine touchdowns. He also had 23 total tackles on defense, according to MaxPreps. He had eight interceptions in each of the previous two seasons. He wrote that he sees himself on the offensive side of the ball going forward.

Tapley is the No. 7 player in the state and a four-star recruit evaluated by Rivals.

247Sports ranked him Arizona’s No. 12 recruit and a three-star player.

He has received offers from Arizona, Oregon and Kansas, according to 247Sports. He announced his commitment to ASU on April 15.

The Sun Devils are 2-7 through nine games this season with three games to go, starting Saturday at UCLA.

Arizona State Football

...

