Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Jamiya Neal paces Arizona St. to first-half lead over Texas Southern in Tempe

Nov 11, 2023, 2:52 PM

FILE - Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley looks on during the first half of an NCAA college bask...

FILE - Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament, March 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Hurley faced a critical juncture a year ago, a make-or-break season that would likely determine his future at Arizona State. The Sun Devils responded by reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years, earning Hurley a two-year contract extension. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens, File)

(AP Photo/Chase Stevens, File)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Jamiya Neal has eight points in the first half as the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) are beating the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1), 28-20, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Neal added four rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes as ASU chases its first win of the season. The junior had just five points, three rebounds and four assists in the team’s season-opening loss to Mississippi State on Wednesday night in Chicago.

Kamari Lands has five points in the first half while Alonzo Gaffney and Jose Perez have four apiece.

The Sun Devils shot 10-for-29 from the field in the first half, but struggled particularly from deep, going 1-for-7.

RELATED STORIES

They pulled down 20 boards, led by Frankie Collins and Neal with four each.

Jahmar Young Jr. has six points in 16 minutes to lead the way for the Tigers in a trailing effort. Shaqir O’Neal, son of Naismith Hall of Famer and former Phoenix Sun Shaquille O’Neal, has two points at the half for Texas Southern. Deon Stroud and Kehlin Farooq each have three fouls for the Tigers heading into the second half.

Catch the second half of Arizona State vs. Texas Southern on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

Arizona State Basketball

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State men’s basketball lacks offense in season-opening loss

The guys react to the first men’s basketball game of the season and try to determine what was learned about Bobby Hurley’s squad. Plus, they preview football’s matchup against UCLA, react to women’s basketball’s season-opening win, and get you ready for a busy, BUSY weekend in Sun Devil Athletics. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona […]

2 days ago

Kamari Lands, Arizona State vs. Mississippi State...

Aaron Schmidt

What we learned about Arizona State basketball in season-opening loss

It wasn't pretty for the Arizona State men's basketball team against Mississippi State, but there were immediate takeaways.

2 days ago

Frankie Collins...

Associated Press

New-look ASU men’s basketball loses season opener to Mississippi State

Mississippi State men's basketball defeated Arizona State on Wednesday night in a season opener for both teams.

3 days ago

Head coach Bobby Hurley...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State basketball bolsters 2024 class with commitment of guard Ketraleus Aldridge

Guard Ketraleus Aldridge announced his commitment to Arizona State Sun Devils basketball on social media on Tuesday.

4 days ago

Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State basketball preview

Arizona State men's and women's basketball begin their seasons this week with many unknowns for both squads.

5 days ago

Bobby Hurley and Jamiya Neal...

Kevin Zimmerman

Bobby Hurley: Arizona State basketball jumps in ‘deep end’ of pool to tip 2023-24

Arizona State men's basketball opens the 2023-24 schedule against Mississippi State and Texas Southern -- and with questions.

5 days ago

Jamiya Neal paces Arizona St. to first-half lead over Texas Southern in Tempe