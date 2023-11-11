Jamiya Neal has eight points in the first half as the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) are beating the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1), 28-20, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Neal added four rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes as ASU chases its first win of the season. The junior had just five points, three rebounds and four assists in the team’s season-opening loss to Mississippi State on Wednesday night in Chicago.

Kamari Lands has five points in the first half while Alonzo Gaffney and Jose Perez have four apiece.

The Sun Devils shot 10-for-29 from the field in the first half, but struggled particularly from deep, going 1-for-7.

They pulled down 20 boards, led by Frankie Collins and Neal with four each.

Jahmar Young Jr. has six points in 16 minutes to lead the way for the Tigers in a trailing effort. Shaqir O’Neal, son of Naismith Hall of Famer and former Phoenix Sun Shaquille O’Neal, has two points at the half for Texas Southern. Deon Stroud and Kehlin Farooq each have three fouls for the Tigers heading into the second half.

