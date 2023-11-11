Texas Southern cut the game to two points midway through the second half, but Arizona State basketball went on a 16-6 run over the next seven-plus minutes to pull away and win 63-52 at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Frankie Collins led the Sun Devils with 13 points while pulling down eight rebounds and six assists, as ASU bounced back from its opening-night loss to Mississippi State in Chicago. Kamari Lands added 12 points while Jamiya Neal had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Arizona State had an impressive 44 rebounds — 32 defensive and 12 offensive — but only shot 12-for-57 (36.8%) from the field. It didn’t get much better beyond the arc, shooting 6-for-18, or at the charity strike (15-for-28).

ASU has now won eight straight home openers under head coach Bobby Hurley.

PJ Henry led the way for Texas Southern with 12 points but shot 5-for-24 from the field and 2-for-12 from deep. He was the only Tiger in double-digits.

The curtain of distraction did its part for the Sun Devils, as the Tigers shot 3-for-7 from the free-throw line.

ASU’s next games

Arizona State will host UMass Lowell on Thursday night. A week later, on Thanksgiving, it will play BYU in Las Vegas.