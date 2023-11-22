Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State prepares for Arizona, to decrease Cam Skattebo’s workload

Nov 22, 2023, 4:25 PM

Running back Cameron Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during the first hal...

Running back Cameron Skattebo #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during the first half of the NCAAF game against the Oregon Ducks at Mountain America Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

TEMPE — It may have only been three seasons ago, but 70-7 feels like a lot longer when looking at the two teams preparing to line up on Saturday as the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) ready for the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3).

Prior to last season, ASU had reeled off five-straight wins in the rivalry, including a famed trouncing during the COVID-19 season.

However, the tide, seemingly, is turning toward Arizona, which won last year’s showdown in Tucson 38-35 and has reeled off wins against four ranked opponents in 2023. The Wildcats could even qualify for the Pac-12 title game with a win over the Sun Devils if there is a Friday Oregon State victory against Oregon.

“Their quarterback is playing at a high level, they have two wide receivers that are first round, top-two to three round draft picks. And then their offensive line is big, defensive line is big — a lot of transfers of the defense line that they’re stout up front,” Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham said Monday. “They stopped the run and they’re very simple. They don’t bust. I mean, there’s not many, I shouldn’t say flaws, but there are not many wide-open people on the tape because they’re they’re simple defensively.”

Redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita is a four-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award winner, having posted wins against four ranked opponents since taking over for the then-injured Jayden de Laura.

Fifita has posted a 5-2 record with noteworthy wins against Washington State, Oregon State, UCLA and Utah under his belt. He’s thrown for 1,988 yards and 18 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

Dillingham described the Wildcat offense as “more consistent” since Fifita took over under center.

“He doesn’t take sacks,” Dillingham said. “When you’re hard to sack, it sounds like such a fundamental thing, you can throw the ball deep. … When you move around and prevent those negatives like he’s doing, it allows you to call the game so aggressively and without fear that you’re gonna have more explosive plays offensively. … And those shots are gonna open up the run game.”

No more one-man show … hopefully

Cam Skattebo has been a Swiss Army knife in the backfield this season for Dillingham and the Sun Devils.

He’s shown off his talent running the ball, going for 680 yards on 147 carries for eight scores, including a long of 66 yards. He also has 24 catches for 286 yards and a score.

Skattebo has even been under center in the “WildSkat” formation, completing 6 of 14 passes for a touchdown and an interception. Finally, Skattebo has punted eight times for 338 yards.

But is he doing too much?

“One-hundred percent,” Dillingham said. “(Hopefully) we’re gonna get DeCarlos (Brooks) back this week, so that’s gonna help us from that perspective of (Skattebo) not having to do as much, which is huge. Some of our best football games that we’ve played on offense have been with DeCarlos back there and having that balance and being able to get to (Skattebo) on the break.”

Brooks, who has been out since the week of the Utah game with a tear in his hamstring, has 42 carries for 220 yards and three scores on the season.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada...

Kevin Zimmerman

Dillingham: ‘There’s a chance’ Jaden Rashada plays for Arizona State in Territorial Cup

Quarterback Jaden Rashada could play in the Arizona State Sun Devils' Territorial Cup hosting of the Wildcats, his coach said.

11 hours ago

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college footb...

Stephen Gugliociello

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State prepare for rivalry week, Arizona

Rivalry week. Two of the most important words in scholastic athletics. It doesn't matter if you're playing Mighty Mites or college.

2 days ago

Noah Fifita, Arizona Wildcats...

Arizona Sports

Arizona-Arizona State kickoff time set: How do Wildcats get to the Pac-12 title game?

The Pac-12 set the kickoff football schedule. Here are the Arizona-Arizona State time and Wildcats' path to the championship game.

4 days ago

Bo Nix, Oregon...

Jesse Morrison

Arizona State lit up by Bo Nix and Oregon on Saturday

ASU football struggled to stop Heisman hopeful Bo Nix and the Oregon offense on Saturday as the Sun Devils lost big to the No. 6 Ducks.

4 days ago

Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks...

Damon Allred

Oregon jumps out to early lead over Arizona State

This week's matchup between Arizona State football and No. 6 Oregon was an uphill battle before the game even kicked off.

4 days ago

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Aaron Schmidt

ASU’s Kenny Dillingham urges fans to step up as NIL ramps up

With former ASU athletic director Ray Anderson out of the job, money has been flowing into the Sun Angel Collective as NIL ramps up.

5 days ago

Arizona State prepares for Arizona, to decrease Cam Skattebo’s workload