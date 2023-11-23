Close
Bickley & Marotta fan creates custom jersey to celebrate Diamondbacks’ World Series run

Nov 23, 2023, 9:38 AM

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


With Thanksgiving here, it’s always nice to reflect on what we’ve got.

At Arizona Sports, we’re thankful for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ run to the World Series that surprised and enthralled us over the past month. And we’re also thankful for the fans who came along for the ride.

A special shoutout has to go out to @GenoDellamorte on X, who showed off a custom jersey that’s right up our alley.

That would be a Diamondbacks Serpientes jersey with a 987 numbering and the name “VinDanSarJar” on the back, a reference to the Bickley & Marotta crew of Vince Marotta, Dan Bickley, Sarah Kezele and Jarrett Carlen.

“D-backs were so fun this year. Torey (Lovullo) played this out really well. Capped it off with the party speech … beat the Dodgers and Philly?! That was SO satisfying!” @GenoDellamorte wrote us.

He added that he first got listening to Arizona Sports after meeting Wolf & Luke co-host Ron Wolfley before latching onto the morning show as well.

A special shout to him for the kind message and the jersey representation.

