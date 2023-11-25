Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Oregon win vs. Oregon State ends Arizona’s chances of Pac-12 Championship

Nov 24, 2023, 9:44 PM | Updated: 9:59 pm

Bo Nix, Oregon quarterback...

Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks passes the ball during the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

No. 6 Oregon beat No. 16 Oregon State 31-7 at home, clinching the final spot in the last Pac-12 Championship Game.

The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) needed an Oregon State win to open up their path to a conference title game appearance against No. 4 Washington, but the Ducks overwhelmed the Beavers early and often, scoring 21 points in the first half.

Bo Nix starred again for the Ducks with nearly 400 total yards and three touchdowns. Oregon will face Washington on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.

The Oregon win takes away what would’ve been added juice to this year’s Territorial Cup matchup versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8), but it remains an intense rivalry game nevertheless.

“I have no concern that no matter what happens on Friday night between the two Oregon schools that our play will be any different at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said on Monday.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series with ASU 50-45-1. They look to win their second-straight matchup after losing the previous five straight.

Beyond rivalry implications, the Territorial Cup can still impact Arizona’s bowl candidacy. A win would push the Wildcats to nine wins, extending what’s already their best season since 2010 — a 10-win season which ended in a Fiesta Bowl loss.

Catch the Territorial Cup at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 FM or ESPN.

Oregon win vs. Oregon State ends Arizona’s chances of Pac-12 Championship