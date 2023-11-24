Close
Jaden Rashada will not start but will play for Arizona State in Territorial Cup, per report

Nov 24, 2023, 4:17 PM | Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 8:45 am

ASU QB Jaden Rashada, Arizona State vs Colorado Oct. 7 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

ASU QB Jaden Rashada, Arizona State vs Colorado Oct. 7 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Arizona State freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada will play but will not start on Saturday vs. Arizona after being late to a team meeting on Friday, according to Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource.com.

Trenton Bourguet will start at quarterback for ASU, as noted in a Karpman post on X, formerly Twitter.

Rashada started the first two games to begin his college career before re-aggravating an undisclosed injury that dated back to high school during the Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State. With the initial start in a win vs. Southern Utah, he joined Jayden Daniels — now a Heisman candidate for LSU — as the only two true freshmen to start at quarterback for the Sun Devils.

Rashada had been progressing back over time from an injury the team said in mid-September would take 4-6 weeks, and he’s now expected to make his return against No. 16 Arizona in the 97th Territorial Cup, who could be playing for a Pac-12 Championship Game berth depending on what happens Friday night between No. 6 Oregon and No. 15 Oregon State.

Rashada was suited up and active for the Week 11 loss to Oregon but never saw the field. Head coach Kenny Dillingham said before the game that he would be used only in emergencies.

In the two games Rashada played, the 6-foot-4 freshman passed for 403 yards on 34-of-60 passing with a team-high three touchdowns and one interception.

In the nine games since he went out, Sun Devils passers Drew Pyne, Trenton Bourguet, Jacob Conover, Cameron Skattebo and Jalin Conyers have combined to throw just four touchdown passes with 11 interceptions.

Because Rashada will finish the season with just three games played, he can retain redshirt eligibility for this season.

Catch Rashada’s return in the Territorial Cup on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7 and ESPN.

