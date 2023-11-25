Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger ruled out of Territorial Cup vs. Arizona

Nov 25, 2023, 10:03 AM

ASU WR Elijhah Badger, Fresno State at Arizona State September 18, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Spo...

ASU WR Elijhah Badger, Fresno State at Arizona State September 18, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Arizona State standout wide receiver Elijhah Badger is being ruled out of Saturday’s Territorial Cup tilt with Arizona, according to DevilsDigest.com.

The redshirt junior was injured a week prior in the Sun Devils’ 49-13 loss to No. 6 Oregon at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Badger has had a standout year in 2023 with ASU. Against Colorado, he went for 12 catches for 134 yards, including a 30-yard reception. On the road in the Sun Devils’ signature win of the season to date on Nov. 11, he had 12 catches for 116 yards, a touchdown and another 30-yard reception.

On the year, he has 65 catches for 713 yards, three touchdowns and a season-long 65-yard reception against Oklahoma State.

He’s also starred on special teams. He’s returned 20 kicks for 578 yards. His biggest play came in the season opener against Southern Utah, where he returned one 81 yards.

Badger’s absence is noteworthy also due to his connection with Jaden Rashada. With the true freshman at quarterback, the Sun Devils were able to take the top off the Oklahoma State defense in Week 2 for a 65-yard reception. It was reported earlier that, while Rashada is expected to play for the Sun Devils on Saturday, he will not start.

Catch the Territorial Cup between Arizona State and Arizona at 1:30 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

