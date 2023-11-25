Arizona State standout wide receiver Elijhah Badger is being ruled out of Saturday’s Territorial Cup tilt with Arizona, according to DevilsDigest.com.

The redshirt junior was injured a week prior in the Sun Devils’ 49-13 loss to No. 6 Oregon at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Badger has had a standout year in 2023 with ASU. Against Colorado, he went for 12 catches for 134 yards, including a 30-yard reception. On the road in the Sun Devils’ signature win of the season to date on Nov. 11, he had 12 catches for 116 yards, a touchdown and another 30-yard reception.

On the year, he has 65 catches for 713 yards, three touchdowns and a season-long 65-yard reception against Oklahoma State.

He’s also starred on special teams. He’s returned 20 kicks for 578 yards. His biggest play came in the season opener against Southern Utah, where he returned one 81 yards.

Badger’s absence is noteworthy also due to his connection with Jaden Rashada. With the true freshman at quarterback, the Sun Devils were able to take the top off the Oklahoma State defense in Week 2 for a 65-yard reception. It was reported earlier that, while Rashada is expected to play for the Sun Devils on Saturday, he will not start.

Jaden Rashada connected with a wide-open Elijhah Badger for a 65-yard completion for a touchdown followed by a 2-point conversion by Cameron Skattebo. pic.twitter.com/GU2JlmuCik — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) September 10, 2023

