Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering an ankle injury in the first half on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Thomas got the start in the Arizona secondary, along with Garrett Williams and fellow rookies Kei’Trel Clark as head coach Jonathan Gannon looks at his younger players.

The Cardinals typical CB1, Marco Wilson, will pick up the playing time with Thomas out. Divaad Wilson, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, will also see an increase in snaps.

Coming into the game, Thomas had 12 tackles on the season to go along with two passes defended. Thomas hadn’t played in a game before Week 7’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Washington. He had four tackles in that game.

The 23-year-old Thomas signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham this past offseason. He was released on Aug. 29 and claimed off waivers by the Cardinals.

