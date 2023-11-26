Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals CB Starling Thomas V ruled out for rest of game vs. Rams

Nov 26, 2023, 4:10 PM

Starling Thomas V #24 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawk...

Starling Thomas V #24 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering an ankle injury in the first half on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Thomas got the start in the Arizona secondary, along with Garrett Williams and fellow rookies Kei’Trel Clark as head coach Jonathan Gannon looks at his younger players.

The Cardinals typical CB1, Marco Wilson, will pick up the playing time with Thomas out. Divaad Wilson, who was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday, will also see an increase in snaps.

RELATED STORIES

Coming into the game, Thomas had 12 tackles on the season to go along with two passes defended. Thomas hadn’t played in a game before Week 7’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Washington. He had four tackles in that game.

The 23-year-old Thomas signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham this past offseason. He was released on Aug. 29 and claimed off waivers by the Cardinals.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray gets sacked in Week 12...

Tyler Drake

‘Not good enough:’ Kyler Murray, Cardinals flop mightily vs. Rams

Outside of an opening-drive touchdown and a garbage-time score, there wasn't much to write home about for the Arizona Cardinals offense.

3 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Cardinals outclassed on both sides of ball vs. Rams

Any promise from a great opening drive out of the Arizona Cardinals quickly faded on Sunday in a 37-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

4 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Dan Bickley

Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray evaluation gets murkier after Rams loss

The old Kyler Murray won’t be good enough for the new Cardinals. And the new Murray is clearly a work in progress, with a long way to go.

5 hours ago

(Arizona Sports photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Cardinals offense goes quiet in loss, Stafford’s Rams go wild through the air

After a promising start, the Arizona Cardinals offense was held in check on its way to a 37-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. 

5 hours ago

Clayton Tune tush push, Arizona Cardinals...

Damon Allred

Cardinals’ lone first half score ends with tush push for 2 vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals scored on their first possession, adding two to gain an 8-7 lead early against the Los Angeles Rams.

7 hours ago

Hollywood Brown makes a catch...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown, Jalen Thompson active vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown is officially active for the team's Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

9 hours ago

Cardinals CB Starling Thomas V ruled out for rest of game vs. Rams