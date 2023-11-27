Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State walloped by Arizona in Territorial Cup

Nov 27, 2023, 10:15 AM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell and Jesse Morrison react to Arizona State football’s 59-23 loss to No. 15 Arizona in the 97th edition of the Territorial Cup.

The game started strong for the Sun Devils as they took a 7-3 lead with 7:53 left in the first quarter. They used tight end Jalin Conyers and running back Cam Skattebo to put together a great drive. The first touchdown drive for the Sun Devils was the last time for a long time that ASU had success in the game. Arizona sliced and diced its way through the ASU defense, scoring 49 unanswered points. The Sun Devils put together a decent second half but it would be a little too late.

The game marked the return of highly touted ASU true freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada. He had not played since Week 2 against Oklahoma State. He played a mostly poor game but did have a nice touchdown throw to Troy Omeire in the second half.

The focus for Arizona State now moves to keeping players from leaving in the transfer portal. Many key players have transferred away from ASU the past two seasons, strongly contributing to the Sun Devils’ back-to-back 3-9 seasons.

