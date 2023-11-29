Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Oregon State names Trent Bray, former Arizona State assistant, next head football coach

Nov 28, 2023, 9:45 PM

Trent Bray...

Linebackers coach Trent Bray of the Oregon State Beavers stands on the sideline during todays game between the Nevada Wolf Pack and the Oregon State Beavers on September 15, 2018 in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Oregon State named Trent Bray, a former Arizona State assistant, its next head football coach on Tuesday evening.

Bray replaced Jonathan Smith, who led the program for six seasons and was hired at Michigan State. Under Smith, Bray spent two-and-a-half seasons as defensive coordinator after coming aboard as the linebackers coach ahead of the 2018 campaign.

The former Beavers linebacker started his coaching career at ASU as a graduate assistant for then-head coach Dennis Erickson. He was named linebackers coach in 2010 but departed for Oregon State after the 2011 season.

Bray coached at his alma mater for three years under Mike Riley and followed Riley to Nebraska as linebackers coach in 2015. Riley was fired in 2017, and Bray briefly took over as interim head coach. He found his way back to Corvallis following the 2017 campaign to work with Smith.

RELATED STORIES

“After interviewing several qualified candidates, we realized our top choice, Trent, has already been a mainstay at the Valley Football Center and Reser Stadium,” vice president and director of athletics Scott Barnes said in a press release. “He’s been a part of Beaver Nation for a long time and love for this place is real. The connection and trust he has built with our student athletes is unmatched. His energy and determination as head coach will be a catalyst for continued program success.”

Oregon State finished the regular season 8-4 with the No. 34 scoring defense in the nation at 21.5 points per game allowed. It has a bowl game left to play.

The Beavers are in an uncertain spot while handling a coaching change. Oregon State and Washington State are the only two Pac-12 schools that have not committed to joining other conferences for next school year.

Bray was born in Flagstaff and is a native of Pullman, Wash.

Arizona State Football

Oregon State v Arizona...

Associated Press

State Supreme Court puts on hold ruling that gave Oregon State, Washington State control of Pac-12

The Washington state Supreme Court granted a request to hold a ruling that gave Oregon State and Washington State control of the conference.

6 hours ago

Quarterback Jaden Rashada...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State walloped by Arizona in Territorial Cup

On the latest State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys react to Arizona State football's 59-23 loss to Arizona in the Territorial Cup.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State walloped by No. 15 Arizona in 97th Territorial Cup

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State walloped by No. 15 Arizona in 97th Territorial Cup. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

3 days ago

Quarterback Jaden Rashada...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State football’s Kenny Dillingham confident in QB Jaden Rashada moving forward

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham discussed what he saw from freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada in his return against Arizona.

3 days ago

ASU QB Jaden Rashada frustrated during the team's 59-23 loss to Arizona on Saturday. (Photo: Jeremy...

Jesse Morrison

Arizona State shellacked by Noah Fifita, Arizona in 97th Territorial Cup

A record-setting day for Arizona led to a disappointing end of the 2023 season for Arizona State football.

3 days ago

(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona scores 35 unanswered points in 1st half of Territorial Cup vs. Arizona State

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is looking like a seasoned veteran against Arizona State in the first half of the 97th Territorial Cup.

3 days ago

Oregon State names Trent Bray, former Arizona State assistant, next head football coach