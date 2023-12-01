Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State OL Joey Ramos declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Nov 30, 2023, 6:17 PM | Updated: 6:27 pm

Running back Xazavian Valladay #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates after scoring a touchd...

Running back Xazavian Valladay #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on September 01, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Lumberjacks 40-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Another Arizona State Sun Devil football player is leaving the program.

This time, it’s offensive lineman Joey Ramos, who, in a lengthy social media post, announced he is leaving the program to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

The redshirt senior from Phoenix said to Sun Devil Nation and head football coach Kenny Dillingham, “Thank you for trusting me to be a part of this team and a part of this culture. I will always be a Sun Devil!”

When writing to the fans of Iowa State, Ramos said, “Thank you to all the football staff and university staff for giving this Arizona kid a chance to play ball at the next level. I will cherish the memories and friendships/connections I have made in Ames, Iowa.”

