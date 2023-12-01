Another Arizona State Sun Devil football player is leaving the program.

This time, it’s offensive lineman Joey Ramos, who, in a lengthy social media post, announced he is leaving the program to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

The redshirt senior from Phoenix said to Sun Devil Nation and head football coach Kenny Dillingham, “Thank you for trusting me to be a part of this team and a part of this culture. I will always be a Sun Devil!”

Onto chapter 3 pic.twitter.com/QI8Xw0ctAu — Joey Ramos (@Joey_Ramos76) November 30, 2023

When writing to the fans of Iowa State, Ramos said, “Thank you to all the football staff and university staff for giving this Arizona kid a chance to play ball at the next level. I will cherish the memories and friendships/connections I have made in Ames, Iowa.”

Ramos, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 315 pounds, went to Deer Valley High School and then Iowa State before coming to ASU. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 2022 season-opener against Northern Arizona in his first action in Tempe.

He joins tight end Jalin Conyers and defensive back Jordan Clark as among those leaving the program. However, Conyers and Clark are entering the transfer portal.

Follow @AZSports