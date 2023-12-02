Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Arizona State’s Dashaun Mallory, Ro Torrence declaring for NFL Draft

Dec 1, 2023, 7:06 PM

Arizona State DB Ro Torrence (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Two more Arizona State players are declaring for the NFL Draft.

On Friday, it was defensive back Ro Torrence and defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory who announced their intentions to take their talents to Sunday football.

Mallory, a graduate student, played 30 games at Michigan State before coming to ASU this season. The 6-foot-1, 275 defensive lineman from Bolingbrook, Ill., made 48 tackles, including 10 for loss, and recorded two sacks for the Sun Devils.

In his post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote to his Arizona State teammates, “Y’all gave a kid a place to be free … a place I could keep moving forward, thank you for trusting me, thank you for accepting me into the team.”

Joining him in the NFL Draft is Torrence, a 6-foot-3 defensive back. The redshirt junior made 37 tackles in 2023, including two for a loss, as well as two sacks, an interception and three pass breakups.

