Two more Arizona State players are declaring for the NFL Draft.

On Friday, it was defensive back Ro Torrence and defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory who announced their intentions to take their talents to Sunday football.

Mallory, a graduate student, played 30 games at Michigan State before coming to ASU this season. The 6-foot-1, 275 defensive lineman from Bolingbrook, Ill., made 48 tackles, including 10 for loss, and recorded two sacks for the Sun Devils.

It is ultimately what you tell yourself, what chance you give yourself to see… Who will find me pic.twitter.com/dA88ddZzhL — Dashaun mallory (@DashaunMallory) December 1, 2023

In his post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote to his Arizona State teammates, “Y’all gave a kid a place to be free … a place I could keep moving forward, thank you for trusting me, thank you for accepting me into the team.”

Joining him in the NFL Draft is Torrence, a 6-foot-3 defensive back. The redshirt junior made 37 tackles in 2023, including two for a loss, as well as two sacks, an interception and three pass breakups.

In his post on X, he thanked his friends and team and coaches, saying your “Mentorship, tough love and camaraderie have shaped me not only as an athlete, but as a person. I am honored to have shared the field with such talented individuals.”

These announcements come after OL Joey Ramos declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday. A number of Sun Devils have also announced they are entering the transfer portal, including quarterback Drew Pyne.