Cardinals tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Hollywood Brown are good to go for Arizona’s Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cardinals’ top two pass catchers are officially active after entering the weekend as questionable. McBride dealt with a groin injury throughout the week, while Brown had a heel issue.

Having both available is a big plus for an offense looking to turn the page from a rough outing last week in a 37-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

McBride has especially come on as of late, finding himself second on the team behind only Brown in receptions (48), targets (65) and receiving yards (521).

Safety Jalen Thompson (ribs), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee) and safety Joey Blount (knee), who were questionable for Sunday, are also active.

Not suiting up for the Cardinals are cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton (groin) and Starling Thomas (ankle), wide receivers Michael Wilson (shoulder) and Zach Pascal (personal), offensive lineman Dennis Daley and tight end Blake Whiteheart.

As for the Steelers, quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Darius Rush, running back Anthony Mcfarland, linebacker Blake Martinez, defensive lineman Montravius Adams (ankle) and offensive lineman Dylan Cook are inactive.

Cardinals-Steelers kick off at 11 a.m. Catch all the action over on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By